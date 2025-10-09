MCP requests Chakwera to retire honourably as party president

* Article 30(3) stipulates that the president shall be eligible to contest for an additional term if he or she is elected as State President during his or her second term in the party

* The party presidency became vacant following Chakwera’s loss to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader, Arthur Peter Mutharika in the September 16, 2025 elections

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leadership at regional and district levels has petitioned its president, former Head of State Lazarus Chakwera, to “retire honourably” as his second term of office in the party elapsed.

Writing on behalf of 42 district chairpersons and three regional chairpersons from North, South and Centre, MCP member, Alex Major quotes the MCP Constitution; Article 31(4) which stipulates that ‘notwithstanding Article 30(3), the President shall be eligible to contest for an additional term if he or she is elected as State President during his or her second term in the party’.

Thus the petitioners indicate that the party presidency became vacant following Chakwera’s loss to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader, Arthur Peter Mutharika in the September 16, 2025 elections.

“Our distinguished leaders before you — Ngwazi Dr. H. Kamuzu Banda, Hon. Gwanda Chakuamba, and Rt. Hon. John Zenus Ungapake Tembo — each retired honourably in recognition of constitutional principles and party tradition.

“We trust that you, too, will uphold this noble legacy,” says the petition dated October 8, which calls on Chakwera to call for the party’s emergency convention to be held before the end of November 2025.

Major maintains that they are making request following a purportedly declaration made by Chakwera on August 11, 2024 in which he indicated that the MCP would convene a mini-convention “to review the party’s constitution before the end of that year”.

“Regrettably, this has not yet taken place. We, therefore, appeal for the fulfillment of that commitment within the stipulated timeframe of November 2025,” says Major, while quoting MCP’s Constitution, Part III, Article 30, that provides that ‘the control and management of the party and its operations shall be vested in the National Executive Committee’.

“In accordance with this provision, we request that the party hold elections for all positions within the National Executive Committee, including the presidency, which became vacant following your loss in the 16th September 2025 elections.

Thus Major highlights what he calls “the crucial condition” of the clause being; ‘if he or she is elected’: “Since this condition has not been met, Article 36(6) comes into effect, requiring that appropriate constitutional steps be taken regarding the office of the party president.

“It is also important to recall that all elected positions within the party are held in trust. When that trust is withdrawn or when constitutional conditions cease to be satisfied, the leadership bears the responsibility to uphold the supreme authority of the Constitution.

“Moreover, Article 31(3) clearly provides that a party president shall continue in office ‘only if elected for the second term’. Accordingly, we hereby request that you initiate the process of convening an emergency convention within 14 days from the receipt of this letter.”

Major also draws Chakwera to Article 39, which provides that ‘an emergency convention of the party shall be summoned if the National Executive Committee resolves by two-thirds of its membership, either of its own initiative or at the request of more than two-thirds of the district committees’, saying: “Should there be no action within the period specified, the district committees are prepared, in accordance with the Constitution, to exercise their right to call for such a convention.

“The general membership of the party believes that holding a convention at this juncture will help renew our structures, restore internal democracy, and strengthen the trust between the leadership and the membership base.”

Major emphasises that the regional and district chairperson maintain that the “request is made out of respect for the rule of law, party unity, and democratic accountability” — and thus draws Chakwera’s attention to what late Kamuzu Banda, late Gwanda Chakuamba and late John Tembo each retiring “honourably in recognition of constitutional principles and party tradition”.

“Please be informed that arrangements for the necessary funding of the convention have already been secured by members committed to ensuring that it is successfully held within November 2025,” emphasises the petition.