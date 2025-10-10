Haiya, Dossi joins a large number of COSAFA representatives on FIFA Standing Committees

* The Committee’s purpose, among others, is to advise the FIFA Council, Secretariat, and Member Associations on strategic plans, policies, and reforms

* Ensuring that football remains relevant, resilient, equitable, and globally sustainable, while effectively managing emerging trends

By Duncan Mlanjira

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, Fleetwood Haiya, along with executive committee member, Felister Dossi, have been appointed to serve on FIFA’s newly-established standing committees — joining a large number of representatives from the Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA).

Haiya has been named in the Future of Football Committee, while Dossi — who is FAM’s competitions chairperson — joins the Legal Committee; appointments which FAM says underscore the trust and confidence FIFA has in Malawian football leadership.

They were appointed on October 2 to will serve for the period 2025–2029 and in his remarks, Haiya said was “truly honoured and humbled” for the appointment and expressed his gratitude goes to FIFA president Gianni Infantino and all who have entrusted him with this “important responsibility”.

“The Committee’s purpose, among others, is to advise the FIFA Council, Secretariat, and Member Associations on strategic plans, policies, and reforms ensuring that football remains relevant, resilient, equitable, and globally sustainable, while effectively managing emerging trends.

“As a member of this committee, I pledge to serve with dedication, integrity, openness, and a forward-looking mindset. I carry with me the voice of Malawi, Africa, and future generations, committed to shaping a football landscape that unites, inspires, and endures.”

In the Legal Committee, Dossi — who is NICO Group Head of Legal — joins Elvis Chetty from Seychelles (chairperson) and Zambian Keith Mweemba (Zambia). The NICO Group, which includes NBS Bank and ERIS Properties, issued a congratulatory message on its Facebook account, saying: “We celebrate this milestone and the global recognition of her leadership and expertise.”

The COSAFA nations earned a strong representation across the board as they carry the region’s voice and expertise into the important global forums — led by Confederation of African Football (CAF) president, Patrice Motsepe from South Africa, who is in the FIFA Council alongside Kanizat Ibrahim from Comoros.

Motsepe is also in the Bureau of the FIFA Council. His compatriot, Danny Jordaan — who is South Africa Football Association (SAFA) president — is in the men’s national team competitions committee with compatriot, Anastasia Tsichlas is in the women’s football competitions committee.

Others are from Lesotho (governance, audit & compliance committee); Botswana (appeal); Mauritius (youth girls’ competitions); Angola (futsal); Seychelles, Mozambique & Mauritius (beach soccer); eSwatini (member associations committee; Comoros (women’s football development); Botswana (grassroots & amateur football); Lesotho (institutional relations).

Some are also from Madagascar (stadium and security); Namibia (football social responsibility committee; Zimbabwe (football technology, innovation digital transformation) with South Africa dominating as two more are included in anti-racism & anti-discrimination and referees committees.

