Mamelodi Sundowns stand in the way of Morocco’s FAR Rabat’s over 4 decades wait for CAF Champions League title

* Their only CAF Champions League title was in 1985 and the other of club continental is the CAF Confederation Cup attained in 2005

* They follow in the footsteps of national team, the Atlas Lions, who failed to clinch the AfCON title they last won in 1976

* This is Mamelodi Sundowns second successive final in CAF Champions League and their fourth having tasted victory in 2016

Maravi Express

Coming from their national team, the Atlas Lions’ failure to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) 2025, which they last clinched 49 years back in 1976, Moroccans should be banking their hopes of a continental title through their club, FAR Rabat in the final of the CAF Champions League against South African side, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns, the Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) side, also stand in the way of FAR Rabat’s over four decades wait for the CAF Champions League title, which they won in 1985 while the other club continental title on the trophy cabinet is the CAF Confederation Cup attained in 2005.

This is Mamelodi Sundowns’ second successive final in CAF Champions League and their fourth appearance in the decider in Africa’s elite club competition, having tasted victory in 2016, but also defeat in 2001 and 2025.

The first leg will be played in Pretoria this week before the decisive return leg in Rabat on May 24, where FAR will hope to complete a long-awaited continental revival in front of their home supporters.

According to CAFonline, FAR Rabat’s only triumph over four decades ago was when they defeated Bilima of DR Congo, that also historical as they became the first Moroccan club to win the continental club championship.

“Since then, Moroccan football has flourished — with the likes of Wydad Casablanca and Raja Casablanca dominating the continental scene — but FAR have largely remained in the shadows when it comes to Africa’s top club competition,” reports CAFonline.

“That narrative has changed this season. Their journey to the final has been defined by resilience, discipline and belief. In the semi-finals, FAR edged fellow Moroccan side RS Berkane in a tense two-legged tie, winning 2-0 in Rabat before surviving a 1-0 defeat away to progress 2-1 on aggregate.”



Momentum meets history

CAFonline takes note that while FAR’s progress has been built on defensive organisation and game management, their opponents, Mamelodi Sundowns go into the final “with a different pedigree”.

“Mamelodi Sundowns have been one of Africa’s most consistent sides in recent years and reached the final after a composed 2-0 aggregate victory over Esperance of Tunisia, with Colombian striker Brayan Leon scoring decisive goals in both legs.

“The contrast in recent continental experience is clear, but FAR will draw confidence from a broader trend — Moroccan clubs have become a dominant force in African football over the past decade, regularly reaching the latter stages of CAF competitions.

“FAR’s presence in the final continues that tradition, but also offers the chance to reclaim their own historic place among Africa’s elite.

“For FAR Rabat, the structure of the final may yet play into their hands. Hosting the second leg at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Complex could prove a decisive advantage, particularly if they can secure a positive result in Pretoria.”

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns played 12 games on their way to the final, winning seven of those, with three being draws and two defeats, “showing it has been a challenging campaign to this point despite their success”.

Here is a recap of how they made the final:

Second Round

* against Remo Stars (Nigeria) 5-1 (a); 2-0 (h)

After receiving a bye through the first stage, Sundowns came up against Nigerian champions Remo Stars in the second round, which they comprehensively won 5-1 away in Abeokuta thanks to goals from Tashreeq Matthews, Peter Shalulile, Miguel Reisinho, Arthur Sales and Tsiki Ntsabeleng.

It was an excellent showing in what was expected to be a tough assignment. Sundowns went on to win the home leg 2-0 to complete a comprehensive 7-1 aggregate victory as Nuno Santos and Shalulile scored the goals to seal group-stage qualification.

Group stage

Sundowns finished runners-up in Group C behind Sudan’s Al Hilal, needing a final-round 2-0 home victory over MC Alger and their old coach Rulani Mokwena to ensure their passage to the knockout rounds.

For a side that has been fairly dominant through the pool stages in recent times, it was a wake-up call, but they got the job done, scoring nine goals in their six games and taking nine points.

They started with a 3-1 home win over DR Congo side Saint Eloi Lupopo, who had knocked out South African giants Orlando Pirates in the previous round. Santos scored twice and Marcelo Allende got the other goal.

That was followed by a tense 0-0 away draw at MC Alger, before a seesaw 2-2 draw with Al Hilal in Pretoria in which Sundowns led but then had to come from behind to rescue a point.

Sales and Teboho Mokoena got their goals. The reverse fixture ended in defeat with a 2-1 loss in Sudan, Sales’ goal just past the hour-mark not enough.

When Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Saint Eloi Lupopo in Lubumbashi, their prospects in the pool were in the balance. Jayden Adams scored as they came from behind.

It meant they needed to beat Mokwena’s MC Alger at home to advance, and an early goal from Brayan Leon settled the nerves before the Colombian added a second just past the hour-mark.

Quarterfinal

* against Stade Malien (Mali) 3-0 (h); 0-2 (a)

That set up a quarter-final with surprise Group D winners Stade Malien from Mali, and in the end it was a close-run thing. Sundowns looked to have the advantage when they comprehensively won the home leg 3-0, but were then given an almighty scare in Bamako as Stade Malien almost produced a remarkable comeback.

Goals from Khuliso Mudau, Leon and Iqraam Rayners gave Sundowns the big 3-0 first-leg advantage that was needed as Stade Malien won the return game 2-0.

Semifinal

* against Esperance (Tunisia) 1-0 (a); 1-0 (h)

Sundowns faced Tunisian side Esperance for the third year in a row in the knockout stages and this time came out on top as they won both legs of their semi-final 1-0.

Esperance had been runners-up to Stade Malien in Group D but beat record 12-time CAF Champions League winners Al Ahly in the quarter-finals.

However, Sundowns proved too strong as they won the away leg 1-0 thanks to Leon’s goal. The Colombian also netted the only goal of the game in the home leg as Sundowns again edged the contest 1-0.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ history in CAF Champions League finals

Mamelodi Sundowns’ progress to the final is the 11th time that a South African team will compete in the decider for a continental club title, and their fourth final in Africa’s elite competition.

Here is a look back at their three previous final appearances:

* 2001 vs Al Ahly (Egypt) 1-1 (h); 0-3 (a)

The first leg at Loftus Versfeld ended in a 1-1 draw after Zambian midfielder Gift Kampamba scored in the first half, only for Said Abdelhafiz to equalise 13 minutes into the second half.

The second leg finished 3-0 to Ahly, but it was not a reflection of the game, as Sundowns, who could have won in Cairo, were warmly applauded off the pitch at the end by the Egyptian fans for their efforts.

Ted Dumitru’s team created a host of chances, but it was on the counter that Ahly were devastatingly effective, and Khaled Bebo scored a hat-trick for the Egyptian giants.





* 2016 vs Zamalek (Egypt) 3-0 (h); 0-1 (a)

Twenty-one years after a South African club won the continent’s top club prize when Orlando Pirates lifted the CAF Champions Cup, Sundowns beat Zamalek 3-0 in the home leg of the 2016 decider and then largely kept them at bay in the return in Alexandria to earn a star on their jersey.

Not since 2010, when TP Mazembe Englebert beat Esperance of Tunisia 5-0, had a club built such an emphatic final first-leg lead, as goals from Liberian international Anthony Laffor and Tebogo Langerman gave them a 2-0 half-time advantage, and one more immediately after the break extended the lead.

In the return leg, Pitso Mosimane’s men held out after being under siege for almost 90 minutes to be crowned African champions.



* 2024/25 vs Pyramids (Egypt) 1-1 (h); 1-2 (a)

Sundowns did not convert their chances at home in the first leg at Loftus Versfeld and would end up on the losing side. They led through Lucas Ribeiro’s 54th-minute effort but gave up an equaliser in stoppage time to a diving back-post header from Walid El Karti.

In the return at the Cairo Air Defence Stadium, Sundowns were 2-0 down to goals from Fiston Mayele and Ahmed Samy. Iqraam Rayners pulled one back with 15 minutes remaining with a volleyed effort, but Miguel Cardoso’s side could not find an equaliser, which would have seen them snatch the title on away goals.—Reporting by CAFonline; edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express