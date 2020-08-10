Malawi Red Cross Society distributes cash to Karonga COVID-19 victims

By Andrew Mkonda, MANA

Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has distributed over K13 million to communities who have been directly and indirectly affected by Coronavirus pandemic in Ngana and Iponga villages in Karonga District.

Karonga’s MRCS district coordinator, Blessings Mlowoka said many people in the district depend on small scale businesses that are currently not running smoothly due to the disease.

The cash distribution on Saturday to over 900 beneficiaries included some families whose relations were put on quarantine and their day to day livelihood is on stand still.

“This cash they are getting today will go a long way in assisting them in accessing some of their basic needs,” he said.

Beneficiaries of the MRCS’ COVID-19 cash transfer in Mangochi and Karonga are getting K15,000 each for the period of two months with funding from Danish Red Cross and other partners.

Mlowoka was optimistic that the cushion will soon scale-up to other districts as COVID-19 cases are on the increase in the country.

The government has gazzetted rules and regulations under Public Health (Corona Virus and Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and Management Rules, 2020) and among the measures the government has banned public gatherings in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Karonga District has a cumulative figure 73 accumulative Covid-19 cases with four deaths.