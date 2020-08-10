Government vows to improve transport infrastructure

By Martin Chiwanda, MANA

Minister of Transport and Public Infrastructure, Sidik Mia says the current government is geared to improving transport infrastructure which, in turn, will ensure and support the socio-economic growth of the country.

Mia made the commitment on Friday when he toured transportation projects in Nsanje District, saying no country like Malawi can develop without having proper or improved transport infrastructure hence the need by the current government to prioritize the same.

The minister revealed that the government has prioritized the railway rehabilitation as it is one of the infrastructures that can enhances economic development.

“It is the priority of this government to ensure that transportation infrastructure is improved in the country.

“We have already started rehabilitating the railway lines as we want to ensure that Malawians get affordable transportation services. This is the only way Malawi can develop,” Mia said.

The Minister assured people in Nsanje that while waiting to connect Bangula and Makhanga through Mtayamoyo wash-away within one and half years, the Bangula–Marka and the Makhanga-Limbe railway lines will be operational.

“It is the wish of this government to make sure that the challenges which the district has been facing in terms of transport network are addressed,” he assured the people.

On his part, Senior Chief Mbenje applauded government for showing total commitment towards making Nsanje a better place to live through different infrastructural development.

He said the district in the past has been relying on railway transport as it was cheaper as compared to road transport.

“We are happy that this government has taken a wise step to ensure that Nsanje district transport infrastructure is improved.

“We don’t take it for granted that very soon our railway lines will be operational. We are very proud of that,” said Senior Chief Mbenje.

The Minister visited other transportation projects in Nsanje which include the construction of Nsanje-Marka tarmac road, Mtayamoyo wash-away, Nsanje railway station formerly known as Port Herald and the railway rehabilitation.