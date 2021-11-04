Malawi international Gerald Phiri Jr. set to join Sudanese giants Al Hilal

Gerald Phiri Jnr. in action for Baroka FC of South Africa

Maravi Express

Malawi international Gerald Phiri Jnr., who is plying his trade at South Africa Premier Soccer League (PSL) side, Baroka FC winger is reportedly on his way to Sudan to join Al Hilal after an offer was tabled and accepted.

A report by thesouthafrican.com, quotes FarPost media outlet as saying Al Halil and Baroka reached an agreement for the sale of the 28-year-old left-footed winger.

“FARPost has been reliably informed that Baroka star midfielder Gerald Phiri Jr’s stay at the club has come to an end. This comes as the Malawi international is set to join Sudanese giants Al Hilal,” reports FarPost.

Gerald Jnr., who had been with Baroka since 2019, featured in 51 competitive matches since his arrival and has four goals and three assists to his name at Baroka.

Al Hilal are frequent participants of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) having achieved 35 appearances in which they have been runners-up twice — 1987 and 1992.