Chingeni Toll Plaza operational from Monday, Oct. 8

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Roads Fund Administration announces that from Monday, October 8, motorists will now be expected to pay toll fees at Chingeni Toll Plaza in Balaka along the Blantyre-Lilongwe M1 Road.

In a public statement, the Road Fund Administration says qualifying motorists shall enjoy Frequent User Discounts and Local User Discounts as prescribed in the Third Schedule of the Roads Fund Adminstration (Tolls) Regulation 2021.

Frequent User Discounts is only applicable on the 11th passage at the toll gate and thereafter normal fee will apply until the other 11th passage for the discount to apply.

Passages within a month shall not be carried forward to the next month while Local User Discount shall be applicable to only those that reside within a radius of 10kms of the toll gate.

For a person who qualifies for Local User Discounts will have to apply to the authorities and the discount shall be renewable annually.

The fees shall be paid at the toll gate upon passage where receipts shall be issued and the Roads Fund Adminstration says the money raised shall be used primarily for maintenance and capacity improvements of tolled road.

On his visit to appreciate the successful trial of operationalising of the system, Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu said Government is expected to be collecting K9 billion annually from Chingeni Toll Plaza and Kalinyeke Tollgate also on the same M1 Road.

Mlusu said Kalinyeke in Dedza will be ready by Christmas. Both toll gates were gazetted in August this year.