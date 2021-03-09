Malawi Embassy in Japan warns of unfair dealings of three second-hand car dealers

* They are Autorod KK, Carhub Japan and Auction House Japan



The Embassy of the Republic of Malawi in Japan has warned Malawians to stop dealing with three second-hand car dealers, Autorod KK, Carhub Japan and Auction House Japan until after complaints on its dealings are sorted out.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 9, Ambassador Grenenger K. M. Banda says all these three companies are but one company owned by the same person.

Without giving specific unfair business practices, Ambassador Banda says his office has received numerous complaints against the company from Malawians and efforts by the Embassy to engage it to supply cars as per order was to no avail.

“Meanwhile, the Embassy has given the Company an ultimatum date to refund all the complaints in full (those who formerly complained through the Embassy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malawi.

“That from here forth, the complainants should dismiss any car offer from the Company and wait for the duty refunds.

“The Embassy is therefore calling all Malawians to stop dealing with Messrs Autorod KK, Carhub Japan and Auction House Japan up until the time you hear from Malawi Embassy in Japan.

“For further information, you may contact the Director of Asia, Australia and Pacific, Ms. Grace Ndala at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malawi,” says the statement.

On 1businessworld.com, the companies tout themselves as world’s largest stock of used cars; 100% KK inspected vehicles and 100% marine insurance and warranty.

They also entice customers to pay only 60% on vehicle price to initiate shipment and to get free vehicles as reward.