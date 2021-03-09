Speaker of Parliament Gotani Hara announces that she has recovered from COVID-19

Speaker of the National Assembly Gotani Hara

By Duncan Mlanjira

Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara has issued a statement that she has now recovered from COVID-19 after undergoing self-isolation.

“It is with pleasure and eternal gratitude that I can now tell you that I have tested negative for COVID-19 and I am fine,” she said. “The last two weeks have been incredibly challenging but they were made easier by your goodwill, prayers and constant check ups.



“Although I was in isolation, I felt the comforting presence of everyone. I wish I could thank everyone in person.”

She made special mention of several people who kept checking on her such as the President Lasarus Chakwera; Vice-President Saulos Chilima; former president Joyce Banda; the Chief Justice His Lordship Andrew Nyirenda SC and both Deputy Speakers of the National Assembly.

She also mentioned Leader of the House; Cabinet Ministers and Deputies; Leader of Opposition; Parliamentary Services Commissioners; Members of Parliament; Parliamentary staff as well as medical doctors and their frontline staff.

Others included constituents in Mzimba North East; the media fraternity; traditional leaders; members of the Clergy: MCP/Tonse Alliance family and other political parties and all Malawians from all walks of life.

First Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo also recovered after testing negative and he issued a statement encouraging people remain positive if the tested positive.

Since the pandemic struck the national from last year, it has claimed many lives and as of Monday, the cumulative number of related deaths reached 1,070 from the total 32,469 cases.

Monday recorded one new death 27 new COVID-19 cases and 732 new recoveries — bringing the cumulative figure of recoveries at 23,105 active cases at 8,160.

Also in the past 24 hours of Monday, there were four cases that were hospitalised while six were discharged. Currently, a total of 69 active cases are hospitalised with highest in Lilongwe at 16 and 15 in Blantyre.

The second wave of the pandemic has claimed lives of several high profile personalities that included two prominent Cabinet Ministers — Lingson Belekanyama (Local Government) and Sidik Mia (Transport and Public Works, who was also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice-president.

Others included musician Wambali Mkandawire; Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) chairperson, Reverend Patrick Semphere; artist Frank Patani Mwase; renowned radio broadcaster Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma and many others.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, who is co-chairperson of the presidential taskforce on COVID-19, says the pandemic’s vaccination will be rolled out in the country to help to reduce deaths, the risk of hospitalization and severe diseases from COVID-19.

“Vaccinations have been the biggest public health intervention that has prevented the highest number of deaths and it has been used to eradicate diseases such as smallpox and polio,” she said in her Monday’s situation report.

“The COVID-19 vaccination will be rolled out in a phased approach starting with the healthcare workers and other frontline staff, those with underlying conditions and those aged 60 years and above.

“Getting vaccinated is one of many steps you can take to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 as vaccines work with your immune system so your body will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed.

“I would like to request those that are eligible to receive the vaccine in the first phase to ensure that they utilize this opportunity and get vaccinated,” she said.