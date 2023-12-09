Long service awards creates the spirit of dedication among employees—NICO Life Insurance

The awardees with Chief Executive Officer-designate, Wise Chigudu

By Victor Singano Jnr

NICO Life Insurance introduced long service awards in order to celebrate as well as appreciate the efforts and instrumental roles they play whose hard working spirit is contributing to the tremendous growth of the company’s brand.

This was said on Friday by Wise Chigudu, NICO Life’s chief executive officer-designate, when the country’s leading life insurance company recognized five long-serving employees with awards.

One of them, Thoko Kadonda has clocked 15 years of service while the other four of them — Kondwani Nguluwe, Frank Kangola, Gloria Kayange and George Makwiti — have served for 10 years each.

Chigudu added that the period that employees serve deserves to be honored as it motivates both the awardees and the rest of the staff and in return creates the spirit of dedication among them and also assist the company to achieve its objectives.

“It gives courage and joy to see our employees staying in the company for more than 10 years,” he said. “This shows that NICO as an employer is nurturing their growth and provides a platform for them to show their talent or to be able to contribute to the organization.

“It our expectations that these awards will surely motivate them and improve skills,” Chigudu said.

One of the awardees, Frank Kangola said he was very excited for being among the recognized employees, which he described it as remarkable history in his life.

“The award has motivated me a lot to continue working extra hard and I must thank the management for organizing these awards. As employees, we’ll try our level best to put much in making sure that we provide the need skills with the aim of promoting the company,” Kangola said.

The awardees received 2 bags of cement for each year served with NICO Life.

NICO Life Insurance Company Limited is 51% owned by NICO Holdings Plc and 49% owned by Sanlam Developing Markets (SDM) offering individual and group life insurance services since 1971.

It was originally a life and pension department of NICO Holdings Plc and was incorporated as a subsidiary in 2002 and it has thrived in business, winning the trust of companies and individuals on the market.

It’s Mission is to make a difference in people’s lives through innovative life insurance solutions that create peace of mind, and financial security while building enduring relationships with all stakeholders.

And it’s Vision is to be the leading provider of life insurance solutions through a passionate, committed, and focused team.

It’s Values are:

Customer Centric – always striving to meet its customers’ expectations;

* Innovation – promoting the transformation of ideas into cost efficient solutions that add value to its organization and customers;

* Excellence – distinctive quality service that exceeds expectations;

* Integrity – zero tolerance for unethical behavior in its business conduct;

* Collaboration – promoting team spirit and partnerships with its stakeholders;

* Professionalism – proven subject matter experts; all these done in transparency – operating with full disclosure of relevant information.

It currently insures over 900 schemes and takes an objective and proactive approach, delivering proven expertise to every client.

Just this week, NICO Life launched a new digital platform for know-your-customer (KYC) which will be accessible via WhatsApp and in its press statement Chief Executive Office (CEO), Eric Chapola said the introduction of the KYC is a groundbreaking initiative that reinforces the company’s commitment to providing a seamless and secure experience for its policy holders.

“In an era where digital transformation is reshaping industries, NICO Life embraces technological advancements to enhance the onboarding process, making it more efficient and user-friendly for our customers,” Chapola said.

He added that as a first on the market, the platform will among other things, allow NICO Life customers to update their KYC details using their mobile phone through the company’s WhatsApp chatbot.

Chapola also said the digital KYC platform marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to innovate and elevate the customer experience.

“By leveraging technology, we empower our customers to embark on their life insurance journey with confidence, knowing that their security and convenience are at the forefront of our service offerings.”

He further said the company’s digitization efforts demonstrates their commitment in responding to not only the needs of its customers but also the growing sophistication of their lifestyles and taste.

The digital KYC platform, boats numerous features that include a swift onboarding process that allows customers to make update their information within four minutes.

It also includes secure verification protocols which ensure the confidentiality and integrity of customer information and allows seamless accessibility where it can be accessed anytime and anywhere across devices.

Chapola has assured the market that NICO Life is committed to upholding the highest standards of compliance, saying: “The digital KYC platform is designed to meet regulatory requirements, ensuring a secure and compliant onboarding process.

“NICO Life is a leading insurance provider with a commitment to delivering high-quality insurance products and superior customer service.

With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, we continue to lead the industry in providing reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions,” Chapola said.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira