Homeland Security Ministry warns public against robbing refugees as they return to their Dzaleka Camp

The 14-day ultimatum which Ministry of Homeland Security issued on April 1 for refugees and asylum seekers to return to Dzaleka Camp ends from the day one receives their notification and that the exercise is going well.

In a statement issued on April 11 as a reminder that the Ministry was counting towards the deadline, warns Malawians that “nobody should attempt to take the law in his or her own hands by robbing them or causing any violence against them as they are returning to the camp”.

“Government will not tolerate any act of violence against our brothers and sisters who have already shown interest to return to the camp within the stipulated period of 14 days from the date of their notification.”

The decision to ask the refugees to return to camp came about after many refugees left the camp to do carry out various businesses in communities sorrounding Dzaleka Refuge Camp.

This was made in line with the Encampment Policy which entails that refugees and asylum seekers should be in their designated camp and that those plying their businesses should do so within the camp.

“In the meantime, all processes to ensure that they safely return to their designated camp are going on well,” said the statement signed by Patricia Liabuba.

“The Ministry’s relevant departments, such as the Malawi Police Service, Immigration Department and Department for Refugees are currently sensitising concerned refugees on the matter.

“The Ministry would, therefore, like to appeal to Malawians and the General public that they should remain calm and peaceful as refugees and asylum seekers who are residing in their respective locations are peacefully returning to the camp.”

The Ministry’s public relations officer Andrew Nyondo explains that 14-day ultimatum will begin from the date of notice, which means that “if somebody was notified today (Wednesday), then his or her ultimatum will be on April 27. Counting days begins from the date of notification.”