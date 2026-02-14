Government to boost roads, rail and aviation for economic growth

* Efficient transport systems are essential to lower business costs and position Malawi as a competitive regional trade hub

* As President Mutharika also unveils education reforms to expand access and improve learning outcomes

By Adson Nthenga, MANA

The government plans for major investments in transport infrastructure, focusing on roads, aviation, rail, and inland water transport to support economic recovery, announced President Arthur Peter Mutharika in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) made in Parliament yesterday.

He emphasised that efficient transport systems are essential to lower business costs and position Malawi as a competitive regional trade hub, saying nationwide road maintenance has resumed after years of neglect, and toll revenues along the M1 Road will be ring-fenced for its own maintenance to ensure sustainable funding.

The government will upgrade strategic roads linking production areas, markets, border posts, and industrial zones to support agriculture, mining, tourism, and manufacturing.

On aviation, President Mutharika announced plans to expand Malawi Airlines’ fleet from three to 10 aircraft within five years through a partnership with Ethiopian Airlines, saying: “The strengthened national airline will enhance Malawi’s global reach and attract investors who depend on reliable air transport.”

The expansion will increase international destinations from seven to 27, improving connectivity and supporting growth in tourism, trade, and investment.

The President also announced plans to rehabilitate key rail lines, including the Nacala Rail Corridor and Kanengo–Mchinji line, to lower cargo costs and relieve pressure on the road network.

“Reviving rail transport will improve access to seaports, reduce logistics costs for exporters and importers, and enhance the competitiveness of Malawian products,” he said.

Priority projects also include completing Likoma Port and upgrading Chipoka Port in 2026/27, with private sector participation encouraged for modern vessels on Lake Malawi.

President Mutharika said all transport projects will follow value-for-money principles, strict timelines, and procurement laws, and the government will continue to collaborate with development partners and the private sector for resource mobilisation.

The address, under the theme; ‘The Path to Economic Recovery: Delivering a People-Centred Development’, was his first comprehensive policy statement since returning to power after the September 16, 2025 general election, and in education, Mutharika announced measures to expand its access to improve learning outcomes as part of its broader national development agenda.

He assured that his administration is committed to making basic education accessible to all children while introducing digital skills from an early age: “Pre-primary education will prepare children for future academic success and ensure that learners are ready to thrive in a modern education system.”

He further said the government will continue constructing primary schools under the Malawi Education Reform Programme with support from the Global Partnership for Education, aiming to reduce classroom shortages and improve access to learning facilities.

The President noted that free tuition in public secondary schools, excluding boarding fees, has eased financial burdens on parents and “as a result, more than 1,800 learners who had dropped out of school due to financial constraints have already returned”.

On higher education, Mutharika said resources will be allocated in the 2026/27 financial year to complete stalled infrastructure at Mombera University, while the student loan programme will be expanded from 32,480 to 38,000 beneficiaries.

“No deserving Malawian should be denied access to university education because of lack of resources,” he said, stressing that sustained investment in education is critical for national development.

He took note that a skilled and educated population is key to economic recovery and long-term growth.—Edited by Maravi Express