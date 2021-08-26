Forum for National Development asks ACB to investigate appointment of Kachaje as MERA CEO

Maravi Express

Forum for National Development has alerted the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) that it has received a complaint that newly-appointed Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) chief executive officer, Henry Kachaje does not posses a Masters Degree or necessary experience which are primary requirements for the job.

The Forum has since asked the ACB Director General Martha Chizuma to investigate the allegations, saying they believe Kachaje may have “gotten unfair advantage over many other people who could have applied for this job if MERA was honest with its requirement”.

The Forum asks the ACB to investigate if the assertions are true that Kachaje got shortlisted to the interviews leaving out other equally qualified people.

“You might wish to note that a lot of qualified people holding Bachelors Degree never applied for this job because of the Masters Degree requirement.”

The Forum also asks Chizuma to make reference of the investigative report it attached entitled ‘Institutional Anarchy’, “which the Ombudsman wrote in reference to the previous recruitment at MERA where people without necessary qualification, and this appointment seems to be the continuation of the same”.

“As an institution, we seek your intervention within reasonable time an expect to hear from you on how you will proceed on this matter,” says the letter signed by the Forum’s national coordinator Fryson Dzonzi copied to the MERA Board dated August 25.