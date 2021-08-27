ACB arrests former Minister Mchacha for abusing govt funds for his honeymoon at Ryalls Hotel

DPP’s Mchacha

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested former Minister of Irrigation & Water Development Charles Mchacha for using government funds for his honeymoon at Ryalls Hotel.

A statement from ACB principal public relations officer, Egrita Ndala says the Bureau has been investigating a complaint filed on August 24, 2020 that while serving as Minister, Mchacha influenced Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) to pay for his “lodging services and food stuffs for his advantage and for the advantage of others at Ryalls Hotel using Government of Malawi funds for personal gain under the pretext of lobbying for adjustment of water tarrifs”.

Also arrested are Principal Secretary for Irrigation & Water Development Henrie Njoloma and acting LWB acting chief executive officer, Moses Mwenye for aiding and abetting Mchacha “to abuse his office by initiating and instructing the process of preparing payment, using government funds, for lodging services and beverages at Ryalls Hotel”.

“They are expected to be charged with abuse of office contrary to Section 25B (1) as read with Section 35 of the CPA, neglect of duty and theft by conversion contrary to Section 35 of CPA as read with Section 278 of the Penal Code respectively”.

The statement said the three are to be taken to Court after the ACB has interviewed them.