FDH Bank supports K5m towards MUST’s Back-to-Campus fundraising golf that targets to assist 50 needy students’ scholarship



* Vice-President Saulos Chilima confirmed as one of the VVIPs to play in the tournament on September 16 at Blantyre Sports Club

* Expected to raise a total of K250 million — an estimate of K5 million per student for their entire required period of academic studying on the campus

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) has been applauded its “heart warming” and dedication “towards ensuring that students make it through their education — especially those with limited support”.

The magnanimous recognition was made by FDH Bank’s Head of Finance, Richard Chipezeani when he presented a sponsorship of K5 million towards MUST’s Back-to-Campus fundraising golf that targets to assist 50 needy students’ scholarship.

The country’s Vice-President Saulos Chilima has also been confirmed as one of the VVIPs to play in the 2-Ball Better Ball tournament with two players per team on September 16 at Blantyre Sports Club.

The fundraiser is expected to raise a total of K250 million — an estimate of K5 million per student for their entire required period of academic studying on the MUST campus.

Chipezeani said: “FDH Bank Plc believes the Back-to-Campus golf tournament is a noble cause, that is why we are interested in supporting the initiative.

“FDH Bank Plc is and has always been committed to supporting education in the country as education is one of the key success factors for any country.”

He added that education falls under their sustainability programme of FDH Cares of the pillar ‘Our Community, whose other pillars are ‘Our People’; ‘Our Economy’ and ‘Our Environment’.

“We work with various stakeholders and align with MW2063 [national vision] and the UN Sustainabke Development Goals to propel the country forward through different activities.

“MUST has been our partner for a long time — we have supported students at the University — like remote learning through digital platforms and the recent Cyber Security Challenge when the Team MUST travelled to the US to participate.

“Partnering with MUST is always a great opportunity for us to to achieve mutual development goals together. Today we recognise the role that MUST is playing in the country at large — especially during an era on innovation and rise of technology.”

He took cognizance that MUST is relatively new on the tertiary education sector (10 years in existence) and he applauded Vice-Chancellor, Address Malata and her management team “for the leadership in driving all innovative efforts and for the successful initiatives over the years”.

In his vote of thanks, MUST’s Registrar, Alfred Chinombo said they were deeply moved by causes from stakeholders such as FDH Bank to assist those in need, emphasizing that the beneficiary students that would be supported are promising, bright and talented.

“The figure of the the students to be assisted might look small but let’s imagine if all dropped out because of lack of fees and any support for them to continue with their academic pursuits, we would be denying opportunities to future generations to benefit from their contributions to the economy of the country,” he said.

He gave an example of FDH Founder, Thom Mpinganjira that through one individual — who graduated from the country’s education system — rose above to become one of the country’s top employer through his investments.

“It could be the same with the 50 students we are targeting for them not to drop out of the MUST but give them an opportunity to realise their dreams.”

MUST set up an Endowment Fund which corporates contribute but as they await for the Fund’s maturity from various investments, they decided to organise the fundraising golf as an immediate solution, saying: “The Back-to-Campus is bridging the gap as we await for the Endowment Fund to mature.”

He also applauded FDH Bank for sponsoring Team MUST to participate at the Cyber Security Challenge in the US, saying they came first in their innovations and three years in a role.

“They beat top universities such as South Africa’s University of Stellenbosch — that achievement alone put Malawi on the map,” Chinombo said, while acknowledging that FDH Bank is making meaning contribution to Malawi’s education sector as it supports many initiatives.

When announcing the charity golf last month to market it, MUST’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Jonathan Makuwira said the number of students continue to fail meeting their fees and upkeep which the University experiences every year.

He added that some who manage to pay fees still struggle to meet their upkeep needs and it is not uncommon to see them going to bed and class on an empty stomach.

“As a University that seeks to ensure that no student withdraws from campus due to fees, we had to do something now to help the needy students while waiting for maturity of the MUST Endowment Fund next year which we launched in 2021 with the aim of supporting the students.

He further said the tournament which will be played in a format of 2-Ball Better Ball with two players per team will start at exactly 8:30am and the guest of honour, Saulos Chilima is expected to tee-off the tournament and also participate by playing.

He thus called on all partners, institutions and individuals of goodwill, and all other stakeholders to join MUST in the noble undertaking through donations such as FDH Bank’s or participating in the golf tournament or sponsoring some teams.

There are six categories, each with some benefits accruing to the sponsors as follows:

1. GOLD: Minimum of K10 million per team — with a benefits of brand hole numbers 1 and 18 and any other place on the golf course;

2. SILVER: Minimum of K7 million per team with a benefits of brand hole numbers 1 and 18;

3. BRONZE: Minimum of K5 million with a benefits of brand hole numbers 9 and 18 and interact with the Vice-President;

4. ZINC: Minimum of K2 million with benefits of branding any part of the golf course other than holes 1 and 18;

5. COPPER: Minimum of K10 million with a benefits of branding any place on the golf course other than holes 1 and 18; and

6. INDIVIDUALS: Minimum of K250,000 and named as individual sponsors during the event.