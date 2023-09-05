Illovo Sugar Malawi’s ‘Tseketseke Kuma Last’ ends by awarding top prizes to 24 lucky winners

Managing Director Lekani Katandula drawing tricycles for the Central Region

By Duncan Mlanjira

Illovo Sugar Malawi’s biggest promotion ‘Tseketseke Kuma Last’ has ended with 24 lucky customers winning top prizes of brand new express cabin tricycles; cookers; upright fridges and shopping vouchers worth K250,000.

There were 6 winners in each of these prizes — two from each region — and other prizes that were dished out throughout the promotion that was launched in May this year — that included K1 million vouchers for iron sheets for 36 people; 216 bicycles; motorcycles during monthly draws.

In addition, the promotion awarded numerous instant prizes to lucky winners through a lucky dip such as zitenje; T-shirts; buckets; caps; mugs and sugar canisters, among others.

At the grand draw, Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc Managing Director, Lekani Katandula described the occasion as “truly special”, adding it is a celebration of “the spirit of competition, camaraderie, and the sweetness of success”.

“This competition holds great significance for us as it reflects our commitment to you, our valued customers,” he said, while expressing his heartfelt gratitude to each and every Illovo Sugar’ “loyal customers, hardworking employees, dedicated suppliers, and supportive partners.”

“You are the pillars of our success, and without your unwavering support, we wouldn’t be where we are today. I urge each of you to reflect on the incredible journey we have embarked upon together.

“I also want to acknowledge the extraordinary efforts of our team members who have worked tirelessly to organize this competition. They have ensured fairness, transparency, and excitement throughout the entire process.”

He closed by thanking all participating customers, describing them as “a cherished part of the Illovo Sugar Malawi family. Together, we will continue to sweeten success — one draw, one competition, and one community at a time”.

This was a sequel of 2020 ‘Iponyereni Kwakuya ndi Illovo’ and last year’s ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya’ — in Illovo Sugar’s quest of seeking innovative ways to reward its loyal customers and consumers.

And based on feedback from customers in the previous Tseketseke promotions, ‘Tseketseke Kuma Last’ was coined to signify the fact that the company has come a long way in its efforts to become the sugar brand of choice.

And the company ensured it gave a chance to customers and consumers in deep rural areas by giving them an opportunity to participate and win some of the amazing prizes.

Last year’s prizes included: Six Nissan NP200 for stockists who were required to purchase a minimum of 2 tons or more of sugar; 3 Big Boy motorbikes in each of the three regions, as well as 36 bicycles and 36 (50kg) bags of fertilizer for the grocers and table tops.

Also on offer were cookers, fridges and shopping vouchers for retail shoppers as well as instant prizes in the form of buckets, zitenje, T-shirts and Illovo sugar packets to shoppers.