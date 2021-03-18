Ethiopian Airlines joins African Union in launching COVID-19 test and vaccine passport

* The Trusted Travel pass to ensure COVID-19 travel requirements are met



* With minimal room for error and hassle to the travelling public

* We are offering new digital opportunities so as to fully and safely restore air travel

* Ethiopian Airlines commands the lion’s share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network

Maravi Express

Ethiopian Airlines has partnered with the African Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (Africa CDC) for the implementation of the African Union Trusted Travel Pass to make continental travel easier and safer amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



A statement from the airline says Africa CDC has mobilised a broad multi-stakeholder public private partnership with the help of its strategic partners, the PanaBIOS Consortium and Econet, and with the objective of addressing current challenges posed by citizens’ and institutions’ difficulty in accessing accurate health information, high costs and inconvenience in cross border travel, and poor data for health policy and biosecurity planning.

“The Trusted Travel pass program will ensure country regulations regarding COVID-19 travel requirements are met with minimal room for error and hassle to the travelling public,” said the statement released on Wednesday.

“Ethiopian Airlines’ customers will now enjoy hassle free travel experience with their travel pass helping them verify whether their medical information meets various COVID 19 regulations of their destination.”

Ethiopian Airlines has been the pioneer in introducing new technologies to make travel contactless and convenient in an effort to curb the spread of the pandemic and restore passengers’ confidence in air travel.

This latest partnership considerably deepens this longstanding tradition by boosting the safety of passengers and nations alike; and reaffirms Ethiopian’s strong commitment to being a major part of the African pandemic recovery effort.

The statement quotes its chief information officer, Getinet Tadesse, as saying: “We are offering new digital opportunities to our passengers so as to fully and safely restore air travel.



“We are pleased to have introduced a digital platform that will be pivotal in increasing the number of passengers while making air travel safer. The solution is capable of addressing passengers’ travel needs during COVID -19 pandemic as it helps them validate their test and vaccination documents before departure.

“As a safety first airline, we are striving to make travel safe and seamless especially with regard to the implementation of COVID 19 prevention strategies.”

The trusted travel pass solution will help to validate test and vaccination certificates and verify that they are sufficient for their route and share testing or vaccination certificates with airlines and authorities to facilitate travel.

The solution will also avoid fraudulent documentation and make air travel more convenient.



Director of the Africa CDC, Dr. John Nkengasong, is quoted as welcoming Ethiopian’s pioneering spirit, also underscored how such partnerships are critical in the present context.

“The scale of the challenge presented by COVID-19 demands an unprecedented level of both innovation and cooperation, which is why Ethiopian’s laudable decision to come on board Trusted Travel marks a watershed in the continent’s ongoing fightback against this pandemic’s quest to suppress the Africa’s development ambitions.”

Ethiopian Airlines touts itself as the fastest growing airline in Africa having been in operation for 70-plus years — becomingbone of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

It commands the lion’s share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to 127 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.

Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years — being the first in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business units — Ethiopian International Services; Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian ADD Hub Ground Services and Ethiopian Airports Services and Ethiopian Express Services (Domestic).

It is a multi-award-winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.