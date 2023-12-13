DStv’s SuperSport Channel 217 to re-live the greatest sporting action from across the world in the past two months

* Running from December 7-31 December, Channel 217 features some incredible football action



* Including highlights from the Premier League, La Liga and UEFA Champions League

By Duncan Mlanjira

DStv’s pop-up SuperSport Channel 217 is indeed the ultimate sport catch-up destination channel as it has been tailor-made for DStv customers to re-live the greatest sporting action from across the world in the past two months.

In a statement, MultiChoice Malawi says running from December 7-31 December, the World of Champions, SuperSport’s Channel 217 is a one-stop, 24-hour-day-day destination for the best sporting catch-up customers can possibly imagine.

“SuperSport viewers on DStv are routinely treated to the best sports coverage in all of Africa, but even the most dedicated fan will miss some action here and there.

“But if you think the time has passed to see that incredible goal, that gut-wrenching marathon triumph or that spectacular knockout punch, you couldn’t be more wrong! as you will re-live the greatest sporting action from across the world in the past two months.”

MultiChoice Malawi further says the SuperSport Channel 217 features some incredible football action, including highlights from the Premier League, La Liga and UEFA Champions League.

From early next week, Malawi’s Netball World Cup exploits will take centre stage, followed by the best tennis action from the ATP Tour and WTA Tour finals, as well as the US Open.

The Rugby World Cup, World Athletics Championships and Diamond League will be on the slate through the middle of December, before highlights from the thrilling MotoGP, FIM SuperBikes and Formula 1 seasons.

More rugby, cricket and football will be joined by WWE Premium Live events, such as the iconic Survivor Series, as well as major events in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and some of the best boxing action from the ‘squared circle’.

“If there’s any piece of sporting action that has caught the world’s attention in the final quarter of 2023, you can be almost certain to catch it on SuperSport on Channel 217,” assures MultiChoice Malawi.

“Your best sporting television moment is here on DStv! Dust off your decoder, get connected, stay connected or upgrade your DStv subscription to ensure you don’t miss a single moment.”

To upgrade or manage their subscription, customers are encouraged to download the MyDStv app on their mobile app store or dial *470# on they mobile phone or visit dstv.com/en.mw to join in on the excitement and manage their account.

“You can also catch all the entertainment while on the move. Stream all your favourite programming on the DStv Stream app by downloading it from the iOS or Android app store.”

Last week, MultiChoice Africa Holdings, which withdrew its DStv in Malawi following disagreements with Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA), announced the resumption of the service.

The resumption of the service followed a ruling delivered by the High Court in Lilongwe on December 1, 2023 in the matter between Raise 1996 (Pty) Ltd t/a MultiChoice Malawi and MACRA.

“We are happy to be resuming services in Malawi and want to assure our customers that they can resume accessing our services as before,” the statement quoted Keabetswe Modimoeng, group executive corporate affairs & stakeholder management, as saying.

Apart from the service resumption, “as a gesture of goodwill’, MultiChoice Africa Holdings provided free access to customers, who had been active at least once within 2023 — from 1st April 2023, and who have an operational DStv decoder, to our premium package for 9 days from December 6-14, 2023.

For further information, customers are encouraged to check their price schedule by visiting the DStv website www.dstv.com/en-mw, using the MyDStv App, on the payment platforms or calling the MultiChoice Malawi call center on 011 189 5777 or 089 100 2677.

The statement further said MultiChoice Africa Holdings has maintained an array of packages on the DStv platform ranging from DStv Premium to DStv Kufewa, ensuring that every customer has a chance to access their services and experience quality entertainment.