DPP’s Mcheka Chilenje, Kasaila lose to MCP in Nsanje by-elections

Former Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Easter Mcheka Chilenje

* Independent candidate wins Zomba Changalume constituency

* DPP retains Livirivi ward in Balaka West Constituency

By MEC Stringers & MANA

Unofficial results for Nsanje Central and North consitituencies have indicated that Democratic Progressive Party’s political gurus, Esther Mcheka Chilenje and Francis Kasaila have lost their seats to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidates in Tuesday’s by-elections.

MCP’s Enock Chizuzu has taken Nsanje North with 9,856 beating Mcheka Chilenje who amassed 8,081 votes while independent candidate Patrick Chimwemwe Bande got 113.

MCP’s Kafandikhale Mandevana floored Francis Kasaila in Nsanje Central by 8,230 to 6,648 while Nzeru Mybeck of UTM earned 331 and independent candidate Patrick Bande had 72.

Speaking in an interview Mandevana said he will not be a Member of Parliament for only those who voted for him since his aim is to develop their area.

“Though it is unofficial but I know that things cannot change, I am the winner. We have fought a good fight, there were misunderstandings between our party and our opponents but that has gone.

“From the day I will be sworn in as the MP for this area, I will need everyone’s support so that together we can develop our area,” Mandevana said.

Nsanje’s returning officer Ellen Bikoko described the by-election as free and fair, saying she did not receive serious queries from all parties involved.

” We can’t deny it, there were little problems here and there but they were promptly sorted out by the Commission,” she said.

MEC conducted the by-election in Nsanje Central and North consitituencies after the court nullified the 2019 results, saying there were some irregularities.

Voters turnout was high in this by-election unlike other by-elections all due to MEC’ civic education campaign.

Meanwhile, unofficial results for Zomba Changalume constituency by-elections indicate independent candidate Biziwick Million as winner with 4,280 votes — beating UTM Party’s Jean Cheonga Chilemba with 2,651; popular businessman Mahommed Hanif Osman (OG Issa) with 2,493 while Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Mary Matiya Muheya got 2,207.

People’s Party (PP) candidate, Lawrence Bisika only managed to get 748 votes out of the 13,679 total valid votes.



DPP has unofficially retained Livirivi Ward through its candidate Lucious Elia’s victory over six contenders with 2,191 votes.

He floored Richard Kololo (UTM) 1,618 votes, Stande Nguyedye (UDF) 1,221 votes, Jones Chamangwana (MCP) who had 692 votes, independent Sten Mawindo (328), independent Martin Chilambe (81) and another independent Paul Naphiyo (42).

The seat fell vacant following death of Councillor Nelson Chimera of the DPP, who succumbed to COVID-19 complications on January 4 this year.

In Chitakale Ward, Mulanje unofficial results showed DPP candidate Richard Mulingano leading with 3,565 of the 4,703 votes while MCP’s Aaron Chitsulo got 742 and UTM’s Alexander Foster Phiri earned 338 votes.

There was voter apathy in the by-election that were held following the death of councillor Owen Kampira in January this year as the area had about 18, 453 registered voters but only 4,703 came out to exercise their democratic right to vote — representing turn up of 25.5%.

For Rivilivi Ward, over 6,220 people came forward to cast their vote against 24,160 registered voters, the development which worried traditional leaders in the area.

Traditional Authority (TA) Nsamala said he was surprised that a lot of people did not turn up to exercise their constitutional right to vote yet there had been a lot of civic education through public address mounted on vehicles that was reaching out to all corners of Balaka West Constituency.

MEC conducted the by-elections in Zomba Changalume, Karonga North West, Ntchisi North and Lilongwe Msinja South constituencies as well as in Rivirivi and Chitakale wards following the deaths of their MPs and local government councillors elected in May 2019.

According to MEC’s director of media and public relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa official results will be announced soon from the main tally centre set at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.— reported by Emmie Banda, Leah Malimbasa, Temwa Mhone (MEC Stringers) & Mary Makhiringa (MANA)