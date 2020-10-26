Death dashes hopes of brighter football career for Malawian Man City academy product Jeremy Wisten

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawian UK-based couple, Manila and Yakosa Wisten are grieving the sudden death of their son, Jeremy and so does Manchester City, where the 17-year old attended the club’s academy and had high hopes to continue his career with the English Premiership side .

The up-and-coming youngster’s cause of death on Sunday is yet to be explained by his family, who are reported to say they shall release a statement on it.

Jeremy is son to Manila Wisten and his first wife Rudo Mtsuko, who met each other whilst at Kamuzu Academy in the 1980s and when they got married they relocated outside the country.

According to UK media, the tributes for Jeremy include that of current Man City players Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and several of his teammates at the Academy.

Man City tweeted: “The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former Academy player Jeremy Wisten. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family.

“Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time,” Man City said while French defender Laporte said: “Horrible news…RIP young man.”

Cole Palmer and Tommy Doyle — who played alongside Wisten in City’s youth teams — also posted tributes to the defender: “You Will Be Forever Missed,” Palmer wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pictures and videos of himself and Wisten. “Fly High My Brother Rest In Paradise!”

The promising football star is reported to have had hopes of playing for Man City, whose academy nurtured him to become an excellent defender.

He is reported to have had ambitions of emulating Man City legend Vincent Kompany: “Maybe Vincent Kompany,” Wisten is reported to have said when asked who he wanted to emulate.

“Just a bit better. With hard work, I can do it,” had said, who also played for Altrincham Juniors FC.

Wisten joined Man City’s ranks in February 2016 after impressing scouts during a lengthy trial and the up-and-coming youngster made multiple appearances for City’s Select and Elite Academy squads.