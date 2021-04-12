Civil Service FC take 2-point lead in TNM Super League; Topple Silver Strikers who were on bye

* 2nd-placed Bankers might retain top spot if they win both of their away fixtures this weekend



* Big Bullets jump from 5th to 3rd position following their 0-0 draw with Mafco over the weekend

* Wanderers beat Chitipa 3-0 to move from 11th to 10th — ahead of their Wednesday match against Ntopwa

By Duncan Mlanjira

Civil Service FC have travelled back to their base in Lilongwe from Blantyre with big smiles as they have now taken a 2-point lead of the TNM Super League after drawing 1-1 with Tigers FC and beating Ntopwa FC 4-0.

They have toppled Silver Strikers, who were on bye over the weekend but the Bankers might reclaim their lead as they have two away assignments this coming weekend against 5th-placed Red Lions and 9th-placed Ntopwa FC — both at Mpira Stadium at Chiwembe in Limbe.

Both played at Mpira Stadium, Civil Service’s Muhammad Sulumba was on target in their 1-1 draw with Tigers and also scored in the emphatic 4-0 win against Ntopwa the next day — together with Moses Banda, Binwell Katinji and Blessings Tembo.

At 24 points, Civil Service have not lost a match from their 12 assignment of 6 wins and 6 draws while Silver are at 22 from 10 games of 7 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses.

Champions Big Bullets drew 0-0 with Mafco but it still torpedoed them from 5th to 3rd with 19 points from 10 games of 5 wins 4 draws and 1 loss.

They tie on 19 points but separated by goal difference with Ekwendeni (4th); Red Lions (5th) and TN Stars (6th).

Going into last weekend’s Match Days, 4th-placed Ekwendeni Hammers — who face the Bullets at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday — were third but they lost 2-3 against Moyale to give way to the champions on goal difference.

From 11 games of 6 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses, they have scored 20 goals and conceded 12 while the Bullets scored 19 and conceded 7.

Mighty Wanderers’ Francis Mulimbika, Felix Zulu and Mischeck Botomani were on target at Kamuzu Stadium last weekend when they beat bottom of the table Chitipa United 3-0 but they only managed one step up — from 11th to 10th.

The Nomads have a meager 13 points from a possible 30 from their 10 games played of 3 wins, 4 draws and 3 losses — and just scoring a paltry 10 goals and conceding 7.

They have the chance to do well as they play against Ntopwa FC at Kamuzu Stadium on Wednesday, April 14 before traveling to Lilongwe to face Blue Eagles at Nankhaka on Sunday.

Wanderers are 11 points away from leaders, Civil Service and immediately ahead of them are Ntopwa (9th with 14 points); Karonga United 8th with 15) and Mafco (7th with 18).

Meanwhile, the top scorers are:

8 goals: Maxwell Gasten (Silver Strikers)

6 goals: Chiletso Zoya (TN Stars); Staine Davie (Silver Strikers); Royal Bokosi (Red Lions)

5 goals: Muhammad Sulumba (Civil Service FC); Zicco Mkanda (Big Bullets); Hendricks Misinde (Ntopwa FC); Clever Kaira (Ekwendeni Hammers)

4 goals: Ranken Mwale (Civil Service FC); Gastin Simkonda (Moyale); Hassan Kajoke (Big Bullets); Patrick Macheso (Silver Strikers); Peter Kasonga (Mafco FC)

Full fixtures

Wednesday April 14

* Mighty Wanderers v Ntopwa FC @ Kamuzu Stadium

Friday April 16

* Chitipa United v Mzuzu Warriors @ Karonga Stadium

Saturday April 17

* Kamuzu Barracks v Moyale @ Civo Stadium

* Karonga United v Tigers FC @ Karonga Stadium

* Ekwendeni Hammers v Nyasa Big Bullets @ Mzuzu Stadium

* Red Lions v Silver Strikers @ Chiwembe

Sunday April 18

* Chitipa United v Tigers FC @ Karonga Stadium

* Ntopwa FC v Silver Strikers @ Chiwembe

* Blue Eagles v Mighty Wanderers @ Nankhaka

* Mzuzu Warriors v Mafco FC @ Mzuzu Stadium

Last week results

* Tigers FC 1 (Frank Chikufenji) Civil Service FC 1 (Muhammad Sulumba) — Man of the Match Charles Swini

* TN Stars 1 (Chiletso Zoya) Karonga United 0 — Man of the Match Victor Lungu

* Moyale 3 (Gastin Simkonda, Lloyd Njaliwa, Brown Magaga) Ekwendeni Hammers 2 (Patrick Banda, Chawanagwa Gumbo) — Man of the Match Lessman Singini

* Mafco FC 0 Big Bullets 0 — Man of the Match Paul Ndhlovu

* Mighty Wanderers 3 (Francis Mulimbika, Felix Zulu, Mischeck Botomani) Chitipa United 0 — Man of the Match Vitumbiko Kumwenda

* Ntopwa FC 0 Civil Service FC 4 (Muhammad Sulumba, Moses Banda, Binwell Katinji, Blessings Tembo) — Man of the Match Ranken Mwale

* Kamuzu Barracks 0 Karonga United 1 (William Mwalwimba) — Man of the Match Crispin Mhangana