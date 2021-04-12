Teacher Mpamire’s choice of Namadingo to be hosted on Ugandan NBS Television’s #NBSAfter5 show attracts over 90% likes on social media

Man of the moment Patience Namadingo

* Over 132 likes within an hour, ahead of other top stars

* Including Ugandan Bob Wine; Americans Snoopy Dogg and Akon

* Namadingo is talented and his songs are a blessing to Malawian audience

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ugandan NBS Television posted on its Facebook page on Monday enticing its viewers to nominate an international artiste of their choice and the name that would attract most likes would be hosted on its #NBSAfter5 showbiz programme.

As soon as one of Africa’s most popular stage and TV comedian, Ugandan Teacher Mpamire, joined the fun by nominating Malawian Patience Namadingo — even without explaining why as asked to — it attracted over 132 likes within an hour and rising.

Teacher Mpamire just responded: “Dr Namadingo from Malawi” to which Bibakumana Jado responded: “Teacher Mpamire, you [surely] love this country and Namadingo for sure!” — taking cognizance that Mpamire has visited Malawi before.

Harrison Makoza said Teacher Mpamire and Namadingo “are exceptional” while Kachali Peter added that Namadingo “is talented and his songs are a blessing to Malawian audience”.

There were nominations on singer, actor and businessman Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and is a Ugandan politician — currently serving as Member of Parliament for his party, National Unity Platform.

Other nominees were Americans Snoopy Dogg and Akon while Njemah Armrons Danson asked if #NBSAfter5 could also consider featuring Malawian Giddes Chalamanda.

NBS Television, a free-to-air television network which is celebrating its 5 years of sharing its platform with some of the biggest entertainment names from across the world, pledged that the most liked comment would win a hoodie.

Teacher Mpamire is one of the few Ugandan comedians to make it to the international scene after local comedians like Salvador, Pablo and Anne Kansime.

He boasts of over 250,000 YouTube subscribers, 769,608 followers on Facebook and 70,000 Instagram followers.

In November, 2019 Teacher Mpamire won YouTube Silver’s award for surpassing 100,000 subscribers.

Namadingo added his credentials as the country’s music icon last year when he introduced a new genre of music — dubbed mash-up which he played several songs of icons such as Lucius Banda, Black Missionaries, Giddes Chalamanda, Billy Kaunda and late Grace Chinga (featuring her daughter Miracle).

The brand Mash-up — according to Namadingo — came up as a number of songs get mashed together to form one song.