First Lady applauds Muslim World League’s humanitarian efforts in past 20 years

Madame Chakwera receiving the donation Sheikh Walid El Saadi

* Donates K1 billion towards Orphanage Support Program targetting 6,000 orphans across the country

* Almost 20% of Malawian households are looking after orphans and usually headed by young girls or the elderly

By Andrew Magombo, MANA

First Lady, Madame Monica Chakwera has applauded humanitarian efforts that has been carried out by Muslim World League in the past two decades, saying their continued contribution to Malawi’s socio-economic development over the year cannot be overemphasised.

Madame Chakwera said this on Saturday at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe where she received a donation of K1 billion from Muslim World League’s Orphanage Support Program targeting over 6,000 orphans across the country.

The First Lady said much as the country expects bumper harvest this year, there are more vulnerable people in dire need of support that should come from government and well-wishers such as Muslim World League.

“According to UNICEF, almost 20% of Malawian households are looking after orphans and are usually headed by young girls or the elderly,” she said. “Unfortunately, there is inadequate care, shelter, clothing and protection from exploitation as well as abuse.

“This support [from Muslim World League] is highly recommendable because it will go a long way in alleviating challenges being faced by the vulnerable in our communities.

“The Orphanage Support Program is in line with government’s policy that orphaned children should be safely kept in our communities before resorting to refer them to institutions where there is inadequate care.”

She also singled out various developments which have been undertaken by the organisation such as its efforts to increase access to potable water in which it has provided over 300 boreholes in areas which had no access to potable water in the last four years.

“It is sad that almost 4 million Malawians do not have such privilege. I highly commend this type of partnership for the sake of our development,” Madam Chakwera said.

Muslim World League also gave the beneficiaries COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPEs) and food relief package valued at K50 million.

Muslim World League’s Executive Advisor, Sheikh Walid El Saadi said driven by their Islamic faith, it is forbidden in their faith to sleep on a full stomach while others are starving.

In that regard, he said it is the responsibility of everyone capable to reach out and do charity works.

“We are all brothers and sisters of the same father — Abraham, hence we need to help those in need. Whether you are Christian or Muslim, we serve one living God,” he said.

“What we are doing today has happened for over the past 20 years, but today it is special because it has been graced by the First Lady.

“Recently, we had talks with the State President [Lazarus Chakwera] who has given us a nod to construct a state-of-the-art hospital which will cater for all diseases, including cancer which forces Malawians to seek treatment abroad.

“It is a big project which will take four to five years once everything is set,” he said.

At the event, also graced by Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda and Deputy Minister of Lands, Abida Mia, a mobile application by Standard Bank called Unayo was launched — which will be used to transfer funds to the intended beneficiaries.

Previously, Muslim World League reached out to beneficiaries through cash handouts but due misappropriation and abuse of funds over the years, they decided to tighten security.

Thus the funds would go direct to beneficiaries through mobile banking so that minors in remote areas will have easy access to their money.

On his part, Standard Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Madinga said it was an honour to partner with Muslim World League in an initiative which would benefit a lot of vulnerable children.

He said the gesture by the organisation aligns with their purpose as an institution which aims at improving the socio-economic livelihood of Malawians.