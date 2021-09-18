CIC Insurance hands back rehabilitated MPC Coach that was involved in road accident last year

CIC MD Mugwang’a presents the coach’s keys to Meke

* The return of the coach will assist MPC to service further routes

* We really appreciate the support that we have had from the public

* We assure our valued customers of continued excellent services

By Duncan Mlanjira

Living true to its motto that it keeps its word, CIC Insurance Limited on Saturday handed over Malawi Post Corporation (MPC) intercity public commuter coach that the company paid for its rehabilitation following an accident it was involved in at Nsipe along the Blantyre-Lilongwe M1 Road in Ntcheu in December last year.

This is a huge relief to the MPC coach service as its absence affected its business and acting Postmaster General Zachaeus Meke said the return of the coach will assist them service further routes.

MPC Post Coach has a fleet of seven buses but after this one’s accident in December another one was also involved in an accident in July at Linthipe, Dedza along the same M1 Road.

Meke said this coach is yet to be fixed by CIC Insurance, which he applauded for their swift action to have the Nsipe accident bus back on the road, saying this is the beauty of having company assets insured for such eventualities.

“We now have six coaches in operation which will now assist us to consider further routes we had to suspend after the accident,” he said.

“We experienced problems that are inevitable when we launched the coach service but business picked up so tremendously when the public gained so much confidence in our services.”

Going forward, Meke said they are due to make further route assessments to be considered as further investment in the passenger and post service.

“We really appreciate the support that we have had from the public and we assure them of continued excellent services. The accidents were very unfortunate situations but we promise to offer better services that we don’t encounter such incidents,” he said.

Early this year, MPC conducted coach ticket raffle draws for two months which passengers were winning various prizes that included grand draws of cash prizes and monthly ones of branded coffee mugs; golf & T/shirts; caps and umbrellas.

The raffle draws were introduced as a token of appreciation to reward the passengers for their faith and confidence in the coach service and to build good rapport with the customers going forward.

The coach service was one of MPC’s strategy to move from loss to profit making business-oriented parastatal in line with the reforms it has developed.

The coach service complement the inter city courier service deliveries the company is already in business with and thriving.

In his remarks, CIC Insurance Managing Director, Chrispinus Mugwang’a said their response to compensate on time is to help businesses to strive.

“The test of insurance is to have the promise of compensation paid and paid in good time,” he said. “This is a testimony that the public should have trust in our services.

“Since we rolled out our in Malawi in 2015, we’ve never disappointed — we delivered on our word to compensate on eventualities of this nature.

For businesses to strive, they need to be insured and we urge the public to have the trust in insuring with us.”

Mugwang’a said they spent over K54 million to have the bus fixed and they are still paying for other liabilities from the accident which they envisioned the total compensation to reach over K100 million.

CIC Insurance is a multinational company with roots from Kenya and operating in Malawi, South Sudan and Uganda.