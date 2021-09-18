Castel Malawi selling historical head office admin building and Mzuzu depot

Maravi Express

Castel Malawi says it has plans to build a state-of-the-art office complex which will have all befitting facilities and has gone ahead to advertise sale of the historical head office administration building at Makata Industrial Area in Blantyre.

Also on sale is the Mzuzu depot to be replaced with a new premises, as according to an internal memo for members of staff issued by Human Resources Manager, Naomi Nyirenda.

Nyirenda told the staff that they had to inform them following the advert the company placed in the media inviting tenders for sale to avoid “speculations” that might arise from the proceedings.

The advert says the administration building on freehold land situated at Plot No. NW438 along Gomani Road at Makata Industrial Area is being offered in excess of K1.3 billion.

The property extends to approximately 0.3923 hectares and occupies a total gross external floor area of 1,696 square meters.

It comprises 3-storey office block and its improvements include a concrete and tarmac-paved driveway and a big car park.

The tender says sealed bids must be deposited at Castel Malawi head office and viewing of the property is “strictly by appointment with the Head of Legal/Company Secretary.

Castel Malawi says it is not obliged to accept the highest bidder or any bid received and the deadline for receipt of offers is 16:00hrs on September 30, 2021.

Sources within Castel says the company has been selling a lot of its properties that include residences and staff guest houses across the country.