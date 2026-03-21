Chuck Norris’ passing inspires tributes as Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme lead Hollywood reactions

* He was All American in every way. Great man and my condolences to his wonderful family— Sylvester Stallone

* Ever since I was a young martial artist and later getting into movies, I always looked up to him as a role model—Dolph Lundgren

* Through his foundation and his example, he made a huge difference in the lives of young people by instilling character and discipline through martial arts—former US President George W. Bush

* A really good, tough cookie. You didn’t wanna fight him! He was a great supporter. Wow. That’s too bad—President Donald Trump

By Janelle Ash, Fox News

The passing of legendary Hollywood iconic actor and martial artist, Chuck Norris has inspired profound tributes from fellow great actors that include Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren as well as former US President George W. Bush and the current President Donald Trump.

Sylvester Stallone starred alongside Chuck Norris in ‘The Expendables 2’ and shared a photo on Instagram of their time on set, saying: “I had a great time working with Chuck. He was All American in every way. Great man and my condolences to his wonderful family.”

Jean-Claude Van Damme also took to Instagram to share a tribute: “Deepest condolences on the passing of my friend, Chuck Norris. We knew each other from my early days, and I always respected the man he was. My heart and prayers are with his family. He will never be forgotten.”

Former President George W. Bush also shared a statement, saying: “Laura and I are saddened by Chuck Norris’s passing. He was a legend in Texas and beyond.

“Through his foundation and his example, he made a huge difference in the lives of young people by instilling character and discipline through martial arts. It was said that when Chuck Norris entered a room, he didn’t turn the lights on; he turned the dark off.

“Laura and I are fortunate to have called him a friend, and we send our sympathy to his family,” wrote the 43rd President of the United States, while the current leader, President Donald Trump told reporters that the action star “was a great guy, a really good, tough cookie. You didn’t wanna fight him! He was a great supporter. Wow. That’s too bad.”

Dolph Lundgren shared a photo with Norris on Instagram to honor the late star: “Chuck Norris is the champ. Ever since I was a young martial artist and later getting into movies, I always looked up to him as a role model.

“Someone who had the respect, humility and strength it takes to be a man. We will miss you, my friend,” Lundgren captioned the photo.

The family of legendary karate expert and actor, Bruce Lee took to X and honoured Chuck Norris with a photo of the duo and a simple message of; ‘Rest In Peace’, posted by Donny Osmond, who shared several photos with Chuck Norris and a sweet memory of the late star teaching him karate.

“Heartbroken to hear of Chuck Norris’ passing,” said Osmond on X. “In the early ‘70s, Elvis introduced my brothers and me to Chuck to add karate — including teaching me how to break boards — to our act in order to put forth a tougher onstage image.”

Christie Brinkley also took to Instagram to remember her times with Chuck Norris in ‘The Total Gym’: “Bringing me on board was his idea — and I’m forever grateful to have been a part of such a successful enterprise.

“And we had lots of fun along the way shooting in a variety of vacation hot spots around the country,” Brinkley said adding that Norris was a “real family man” and would bring his wife on set sometimes or talk on the phone with his family.

“Between takes we would get him to tell us Bruce Lee stories and his adventures in Russia and we’d laugh at the Chuck Norris jokes. We often joked about the fact that I was a delegate for Al Gore and he was George Bush’s pick as his favourite celebrity.

“We’d say we don’t agree politically but we can both agree on the Total Gym. Actually, Chuck Norris was a Total GEM … of a sweet human being. To his family that he was so proud of I’m sending my heartfelt sympathy and love.”

Lorenzo Lamas wrote on X: “My prayers to Gina, Aaron and family. Watch out evil world, there is an angel of consequence at the gates. Chuck Norris doesn’t just get wings, he gets even.”

Mario Lopez said: “Chuck Norris didn’t die, he just completed his mission and went to rest. He taught us Tang Soo Do and pushed us to be stronger in every way.

“Tough in training, but one of the kindest souls you could ever know. I’ll always be grateful. Rest well, my friend; rest well legend.”

Sheree J. Wilson, Chuck Norris’ co-star on ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’, told Fox News Digital that she has “shed too many tears” after the star’s passing: “I loved and adored Chuck, and we had the BEST working relationship that filled my heart with such joy just going to the set and working with him and my beautiful cast members daily.

“We shared and lived so much of life together over the nine years. I feel so deeply for his family because they were everything to him. Also, when you have a work family, your heart and soul don’t know the difference. It’s with such deep respect and profound gratitude that I got to play with him for all those years. We lost a legend and a dear friend!” she she said.

Early Friday morning, Chuck Norris’ family shared a statement online confirming his death: “It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.

“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.

“While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it.

“To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends. We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalisation, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. Thank you for loving him with us.”

After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force in 1962, he opened a martial arts studio, which later expanded into a chain of studios attended by the likes of Steve McQueen, Priscilla Presley and Bob Barker.

McQueen, he once said, was responsible for getting him into acting. His first appearance was a small, uncredited role in 1968’s ‘The Wrecking Crew’, and he appeared in a handful of films in the early ‘70s while he was also competing in martial arts.

After retiring from competitive karate in 1974, he wasn’t sure about his next move, but McQueen suggested he step further into Hollywood. He went on to act in more than 20 movies, such as ‘Missing in Action’, ‘The Delta Force’ and ‘Sidekicks’.

In 1993, he took on his most famous role as a crime-fighting lawman in TV’s ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’. The show ran for nine seasons, and, in 2010, then-Governor Rick Perry awarded him the title of honorary Texas Ranger. The Texas Senate later named him an honorary Texan.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Gena O’Kelley, sons Mike and Eric and daughters Dakota, Danilee and Dina.—Additional reporting by Fox News Digital‘s Emily Trainham and The Associated Press (AP); edited by Maravi Express