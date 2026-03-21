ESAMI reaffirms ties with Malawi Parliament

* Parliament is very important to ESAMI — it is a key partner in the democratisation process and public accountability

* We appreciate the partnership through the staff trained at ESAMI and the support we receive from the Parliament of Malawi

By Duncan Mlanjira

Dr Peter Kiuluku, Director General of the Eastern and Southern African Management Institute (ESAMI) — the Pan-African management development centre owned by 10 eastern and southern African countries — paid a courtesy call on the Clerk of Malawi Parliament, Fiona Kalemba, where he reaffirmed the longstanding partnership between the institution and Malawi’s legislature.

Malawi Parliament media platform reports that Dr Kiuluku underscored the importance of Parliament in ESAMI’s work, saying: “Parliament is very important to ESAMI — it is a key partner in the democratisation process and public accountability.”

He commended the ongoing collaboration, saying: “We appreciate the partnership through the staff trained at ESAMI and the support we receive from the Parliament of Malawi.”

He noted that ESAMI offers tailored programmes for parliamentary staff, committees, Members of Parliament and Parliamentary Service Commission, and encouraged more Malawians to explore them.

“We sincerely thank Parliament of Malawi and the Government for this partnership,” said Dr Kiuluku, who also announced that ESAMI has established a third campus in Lilongwe as an expression of appreciation.

In response, the Clerk of Parliament welcomed the engagement, saying: “We will not waste this opportunity — it shows ESAMI values Parliament as a partner.”

She added Parliament of Malawi is keen to expand training beyond staff to Members of Parliament: “We want to capacitate MPs to supplement their initial orientation training.”

ESAMI offers, owned by Malawi, eSwatini, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe, offers specialised training, consultancy and applied management research services.

Earlier, when Minister of Defence, Dr. Feston Kaupa, presided over the 2025 ESAMI alumni celebration in Lilongwe, he reiterated the importance of investing in leadership and management training as a key driver of Malawi’s economic transformation.

A former ESAMI lecturer, Dr. Kaupa congratulated the alumni and challenged them to take an active role in promoting good governance and national development — while stressing that effective and competent leadership remains central to achieving meaningful progress.

Also present was Minister of Justice & Constitutional Affairs, Charles Mhango, who urged leaders to uphold professionalism and integrity in their work — noting that Malawi has the potential to achieve its development goals by adopting strong managerial practices and a disciplined work ethic, similar to countries such as Singapore.

ESAMI Director, Dr. Kiuluku commended the Government for its continued commitment to capacity-building initiatives and encouraged graduates to apply the knowledge and skills gained through their training to drive impact across various sectors.

The 2025 alumni celebration attracted professionals from across the region, providing a platform to reflect on leadership, governance and development, while highlighting the critical role of human capital in advancing sustainable growth.—Information and pictures from Malawi Government official Facebook account