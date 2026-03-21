Sapitwa 4 Season 4 gets even more glamorous as GM Plastics Industry sponsors K100,000 each for Man of Match

* After Premier Bet came in to partner the pre-season tournament with K9.5 million sponsorship — amplifying the Season 4 edition of being bigger and better

* Tournament attracts Mighty Wanderers, Red Lions, Dedza Dynamos and Ekhaya FC at traditional venue Mulanje Park on March 28-29

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Season 4 of the Sapitwa 4 is getting even more glamorous following GM Plastics Industry Ltd joining title sponsor, Premier Bet to support awards of Man of Match at K100,000 each across the four matches to be played.

Premier Bet, the leader of sports betting and lotto games in Malawi, has partnered with this most anticipated pre-season football tournament in Malawi, with K9.5 million — amplifying the Season 4 edition of being bigger and better.

It will involve four Malawi’s elite league clubs; TNM Super League 2025 Champions, Mighty Wanderers, inaugural NBS National Division League (NDL) Champions, Red Lions; Castel Challenge Cup 2025 silver medalists) Dedza Dynamos; and TNM Super League 2025 7th-placed Ekhaya FC.

This is Wanderers’ first participation in the pre-season tournament as the other three took part before — Dedza Dynamos and Red Lions in its inaugural event in 2023 along with Mighty Tigers and Bangwe All Stars, who were the champions.

In 2024 edition, the four teams involved were Mulanje Park’s host team, FOMO FC; Mighty Tigers; Dedza Dynamos; and Bangwe All Stars, who again emerged the winners.

Ekhaya FC participated in last year’s tournament when they got promoted into the elite TNM Super League 2025, that has now been recommissioned as the FDH Bank Premiership.

The Season 3 was spiced by top elite league side, Nyasa Big Bullets, who emerged the winners in the edition that also had Mighty Tigers and Lilongwe-based Creck Sporting Club.



Sapitwa 4 is an initiative of Super League of Malawi (SULOM) Executive Member, Chimwemwe Nyirenda, and the Lead Organiser says: “When I started this Sapitwa 4, it came with the idea on how I can support the elite Malawi football clubs by creating a platform where they can prepare well before the forthcoming season.

“I’m happy that every season the tournament is getting better and competitive. The coming in of Premier Bet is testimony of the confidence that corporate world has on Sapitwa 4,” says Chimwemwe Nyirenda.

The Sapitwa 4’s objectives include assist the clubs to prepare well for upcoming football season by playing against their fellow top teams, this time for the now recommissioned FDH Bank Premiership.

It is also to provide a chance to football supporters in Mulanje and visiting enthusiasts to enjoy the Beautiful Game while at the same time it promotes Mulanje District as a hot tourism destination.

Red Lions, who got demoted from the elite league some four seasons ago, return having won the country’s inaugural second-tier football system, the NBS Bank NDL, along with second-placed Mitundu Baptist and 3rd-placed Baka City.

Baka City also return to the elite league having been demoted after the 2024 season along with FOMO FC and Bangwe All Stars. FOMO FC finished the NBS Bank NDL on 4th position while Bangwe All Stars ended on 7th.

Sapitwa 4 plays its part to create the excitement for the forthcoming season and according to the organisers, fans will be expected to pay K2,000 each on each Matchday.

Meanwhile, MBC has once more partnered with Sapitwa 4 as the official broadcaster, who will cover all 4 matches live on MBC TV 2 On-the-GO, MBC TV, MBC Radio 2 FM and MBC Digital.