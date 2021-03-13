Chikwawa COVID-19 private citizens response hands over oxygen cyclinders and regulators worth over K2.6m

Presentation of the equipment at Chikwawa District Hospital

By Duncan Mlanjira

Formed after President Lazarus Chakwera had appealed all stakeholders to join hands in the fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Chikwawa COVID-19 private citizens response initiative mobilized over K2.6 million that they used to buy oxygen cyclinders, oxygen regulators and oxygen itself.

This equipment was handed over on Saturday to Chikwawa District Hospital and the committee’s coordinator King Norman Rudi and chairperson Elosi Lodzeni said they have been impressed with the response that citizens from Chikwawa over assisting to health issues and going forward, they might still assist whenever the need arises.

“We organised the people with connection to Chikwawa to be party to the mitigation measures to COVID-19 pandemic so that we assist our people.

“I also did the same with Nsanje. Oxygen cylinders have been critical to those in critical condition.”

From their interaction with Chikwawa DHO, the group was appraised that “the COVID-19 situation is under control as there was no Covid patient as at now which is positive thing”.

“The good thing is, Covid or no Covid, the hospital needs these cylinders to assist critically ill patients.”

As according to data circulated by the presidential task force on COVID-19 in the past week, Chikwawa has not registered any new cases nor related deaths and no new admissions in its treatment centres.

Last month, Chikwawa’s trusted corporate company, Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc also joined the President’s appeal and set aside K100 million of which K40 million each was for medical supplies for treatment centres at Kasinthula in Chikwawa and the company’s other district estate in Nkhotakota while K20 million went to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

The equipment for Chikwawa Hospital — some of which shall be used life after COVID-19 – included BP monitoring machines, pulse oximeters, thermometers, stethoscopes, patient supports such as ICU ventilator, nebuliser, oxygen cylinders and oxygen itself.

Also included were patient comfort equipment and tools such as beddings, bedpans patient trolleys as well as healthcare workers personal protective equipment like masks, face shields, aprons and goggles.

The company has also renovated the treatment unit based at Kasinthula and just as the private response team, the medical supplies donated was procured as specified by District Health Office (DHO) in liaison with Chikwawa District Council’s health and sanitation committee.

Many other private and corporate citizens responses were done in many districts across the country, prompting President Chakwera to offer his vote of thanks in one of his national address last month.

He had described the swift response as a demonstration of “what it means to not give in to despair in times of crisis”.

“In fact, I commend them for the example they have set to other citizens of how to be part of the solution instead of thinking that Government has all the solutions, as well as the example they have set to those in the Civil Service of how to render a public service in a manner that is accountable and collaborative.”