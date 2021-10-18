Chakwera launches 4-week Delivery Lab to enhance delivery of jobs, wealth and food security

Chakwera, Chilima and other dignitaries taking a stroll of Capital Hill grounds

By Kondwani Magombo, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera on Monday launched a 4-week Delivery Lab at Capital Hill in Lilongwe aimed at enhancing delivery of Tonse Alliance’s key priorities namely; jobs, wealth and food security.

The President said the Lab will be handled by the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU), a special room in the President’s office “with a team of professionals” to be working around the clock to ensure delivery of Tonse Alliance’s key priorities.

He said during the 4 weeks, the PDU will engage controlling officers and directors of specific Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to make sure that the programs and projects that they are implementing are in line with what Malawians were promised.

“Now that I have completed the work of setting up the PDU in my office, the unit is ready to take on its first assignment, which is to conduct a four-week Delivery Lab, being launched here today,” Chakwera said.

The President also said the successful delivery of the key priorities that Malawians were promised is dependent on himself as the driver of the vehicle; his Vice-President Saulos Chilima as “the mechanic of the vehicle and controlling officers as conductors of the same”.

He noted that the people of Malawi are waiting for the government to deliver the promised three key priorities, saying: PDU is the pedal he “will use to give direction and acceleration to the car so that the goods are delivered on time”.

“Dr. Chilima, as Vice-President and Minister Responsible for Public Sector Reforms, is the mechanic who travels with me to repair the parts of the vehicle that need to be serviced to prevent breakdowns and accidents.

“That means that those of you who are public servants, especially those of you who are in charge of MDAs, are the conductors of the minibus, and your job is to make sure that the goods we are to deliver are onboard and in good condition.”

The president emphasized on the need for collaboration among the concerned players adding that the nation will be informed about the outcomes of the first Lab.

Speaking earlier, Vice-President Chilima said Malawi is at cross for delivery of initiatives and projects aimed at the attainment of the country’s national vision.

He noted that the country’s project implementation and completion rates remain historically below public expectations.

He, however, expressed hope that as a country, Malawi can do better, saying “there’s no limit to what the administration of Tonse Alliance can achieve for the people of Malawi”.

The Veep urged public servants to serve “diligently and meticulously” to achieve the desired key priorities.

The PDU is being headed by Colleen Zamba, who has since pledged that her Unit will ensure that any bottlenecks hampering progress in the attainment of the key priorities are cleared.

She said the PDU will make a follow up with MDAs on key projects that are aimed at propelling government machinery to achieve jobs, wealth and food security.