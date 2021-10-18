Mzuzu Golf Club being refurbished

Chazema enjoying his game though on a bad state of the course

By Blessings Kaunda, MANA

Mzuzu golfers can now breathe a huge sigh of relief following plans that Sunbird Hotel have put in place to refurbish Mzuzu Golf Club after three years of dormancy.

In an interview on Monday, the Club’s president, Lieutenant Colonel Chazema said the golf course has been dormant for three years and one of his objectives when he assumed leadership was to revive the sport.

He said it was very worrisome to see other people who were encroaching in the golf course, a development he said has lowered the standard of the course.

He urged stakeholders to support the improvement of the golf course that include deterring the rampant encroachment that included youngsters playing on the course rather than using the available football pitch.

He applauded the gesture from Mzuzu Sunbird for supporting the program and that on Saturday, the golfers played a nine-hole social tournament and will organise another next Saturday which will be an 18-hole.

“As one way of also promoting young footballers, we will provide them with balls but with emphasis that they should use the football pitch, not on the golf course.

Mzuzu Golf Club captain, Chrispin Mphande attributed the inactiveness of golfers due to the transfer of management to Sunbird as well as CoVID-19.

“The pandemic affected Sunbird so they didn’t put much effort to the golf course but now they have put much emphasis on refurbishing the golf club that include maintenance of the course and construction of the perimeter fence.

“Golfers spent more time away from the golf club and following concerns of this inactivity we are very much hopeful of reviving the sport in Mzuzu.

“The number of people willing to learn golf is now increasing and this is giving us the morale that we will have a lot of golfers from the North and build a strong team,” he said.