Chakwera hails SA Government for softening trade agreements

By Lisa Kadango, MANA in Pretoria

President Lazarus Chakwera and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa have hailed the gesture demonstrated by the two countries which they said has been shown by a heavy interest by both countries in boosting trade ties between the two countries.

The two leaders made the remarks during a bilateral meeting on Friday hosted by President Ramaphosa in Pretoria, South Africa.

Chakwera is on a two-day official visit to the Rainbow country and he said it is pleasing to note that the South African Government is softening some of the bilateral trade agreements to allow some high-quality products find their market in Malawi.

“It is pleasing to note that there is heavy interest in bringing the two country’s relations to higher levels of cooperation which will mutually benefit the people of the two countries,” Chakwera said.

He, therefore, outlined some important humanitarian requests to President Ramaphosa for his government to give much consideration.

During the discussions Ramaphosa said Malawi has over many years remained a true partner to his country and stressed on the need for the two countries to work together.

“This meeting is very important as it stands to strengthen and deepen relations between the two countries,” Ramaphosa said, saying it is pleasing to note that there is heavy interest coming from Malawi to start exporting goods to RSA.



Among other things, the two leaders discussed various issues bordering on how to effectively run the Southern African Development Corporation (SADC) and make the regional body responsive to the needs of people on the continent.

RSA is the incoming chairperson of SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation while Malawi is SADC’s incoming chairperson.

The aim of the visit was to strengthen and deepen relations between the two countries which the two leaders have adequately addressed in their private talk meetings and the issues ranged from immigration, medical service and education among others.

In 2019 South Africa’s export to Malawi were estimated to be approximately 6 billion rands while imports from Malawi were estimated to worth approximately ZAR1.6 billion.