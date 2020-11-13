Malawi top golf pro Chidale leading the 24 field of pros in 2020 SeedCo Lilongwe Open

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi top golf pro, Paul Chidale made a gross score of 67 on Day 1 to lead a field of 24 pros in the 2020 SeedCo Lilongwe Open that teed-off Friday morning.

Chidale’s gross score was four ahead of compatriot Adam Sailesi (71) and five ahead of much touted South Africa pro, Irvin Mazibuko (72) — who is former Sunshine Tour champion.

On 4th position with gross 72 was Robson Chonhoi from Zimbabwe’s Royal Harare golf club and 5th on 74 was Patrick Mwendapole from Zambia’s Chilanga Golf Club.

According to reports, the pros field is dominated by Malawians and Zambians as most Zimbabweans failed to attend through exit permit hiccups in their country.

Other Malawians scores are Victor Kachepatsonga (8th with gross 75); Chris Mzokomera (8th, 76); Patridge Shycal (14th, 78); James Shonga (16th, 80); Rashid Salim (17th, 81); Simon Moses (18th, 84); Cosmas Mweniwawo (19th, 84); Gabriel Kambalame (20th, 86); Kenan Pau (21nd, 91) and AC Sailesi (24th, 95).

On top of the US$5,000 cash purse that the main sponsor SeedCo Malawi has offered to the professional category, SAWA Group Ltd has injected a K1 million purse as an incentive to the top 5 best finishes.

The tournament, teed-off with a combined field of pros and amateurs in Champion Division in a stroke-play format while Day 2 and 3 on Saturday and Sunday will have the pros, Championship as well as Division A & B.