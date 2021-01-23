‘Chakwera Challenge’ trending on social media

By Duncan Mlanjira

As he was being presented with a scissors to symbolize the official launch of the Malawi 2063 Vision (MW2063), President Lazarus Chakwera was captured in a golf shirt with bulging biceps on show.

People went on social media appreciating that the President is keeping in good fitness.

People with similar bulging biceps started posting their own pictures in the same posture as of Chakwera and it has been dubbed the Chakwera Challenge.

Hesi Chikoko did his and said “I don’t normally do challenges but we have been in sorrow for the past couple of weeks and this is a good way to cheer up a bit. Mr President, I have beaten you fair and square.”

Joseph Nkhoma said: “Gladly accepting the Chakwera Challenge. Zama Gunners izi.”

Ishmail Wadi also did his, saying “Presidential Challenge, Eeeeish, a Pule atichangamusa. Matupi anapepela awa. This is only after one work out this morning.”