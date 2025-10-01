Chakwera applauded for his decision to attend Mutharika inauguration as democratic maturity

* First, he conceded defeat, and now he has chosen to attend the ceremony. This sets an example for future leaders especially for our young ones, that peaceful transitions are possible

By Judith Maluwa, MANA

Political analyst Caesar Kondowe has described President Lazarus Chakwera’s decision to attend the inauguration of President-elect Peter Mutharika and Vice-President-elect Jane Ansah as a historic moment and a demonstration of democratic maturity.

The Ministry of Information and Digitalisation earlier announced that outgoing President Chakwera, together with his Vice-President Michael Usi, will be present at the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre — along with former presidents Bakili Muluzi and Joyce Banda.

Kondowe noted that this is the 7th time in Malawi’s history that an outgoing president will personally take part in the inauguration of an incoming leader: “This is great news. I would like to commend Dr Chakwera for his humility and maturity.

“First, he conceded defeat, and now he has chosen to attend the ceremony. This sets an example for future leaders especially for our young ones, that peaceful transitions are possible. It is a beautiful moment for Malawi and for the world,” Kondowe said.

On the issue of national unity, he observed that Chakwera’s attendance would help reduce political tension and promote peace among supporters of different parties.

“By attending, Chakwera shows that political rivals are not enemies but partners in nation-building. This defuses anger and sends a strong signal of peace to the country.”

He also emphasised the importance of the presence of former presidents Joyce Banda and Muluzi, saying it underlines the message of unity: “The fact that they are coming together shows that regionalism and tribalism cannot divide us. Their attendance reinforces that Malawi is one.”

The inauguration will mark a significant milestone in Malawi’s democratic journey, symbolising both continuity and unity in leadership.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information indicated that government has extended invitations to Heads of State of the Southern Africa development Community (SADC), Kenya and Sierra Leone, Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), African Union and United Nations among others.

Government has also arranged public viewing points across the country to ensure that as many citizens as possible witness this momentous occasion set for Civo Stadium in Lilongwe, Katoto Freedom Park in Mzuzu and Mangochi Stadium.