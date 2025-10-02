Notable MPs back in august House include Kaliati, Bande, Mkaka, Gwengwe, Kunkuyu, Namalomba, Mkumba, Lipipa

* Old guards include Mwanamveka, Chaponda, Enoch Chihana, Jappie Mhango, Khumbo Kachale, Nankhumwa, Vuwa Kaunda, Mchacha, Kutsaira

* Making their debut include popular music artist, Skeffa Mlongoti Chimoto; Paulosi Norman Chisale; journalist Tailos Bakili; prominent female golfer, Roza Mbilizi

* As well as Kamlepo Kalua’s son, Fred Fredokis Kalua and former NGORA executive director, Edward Chileka-Banda, among others

By Duncan Mlanjira

Notable Members of Parliament (MPs) that have managed to earn the trust and confidence of constituents to represent them in the National Assembly (2025-2030) include Patricia Kaliati, John Bande, Eisenhower Mkaka, Sosten Gwengwe, Moses Kunkuyu, Shadric Namalomba, Ismail Rizzq Mkumba and Noel Lipipa.

Kaliati, popularly known as ‘Akweni’, is coming back to the august House representing UTM Party for Mulanje West Constituency having lost the Parliamentary seat in 2019 — while John Bande has proven he is a cunning independent electioneer as he is back having beaten hot favourites, Chipiliro Mpinganjira of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and AFORD secretary general, Linda Limbe in Blantyre City Nkolokoti-Ndirande Matope Constituency.

Eisenhower Mkaka of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is a former Cabinet Minister making a return for Lilongwe Mpenu along with fellow former Ministers Sosten Gwengwe (Lilongwe Msozi) and Moses Kunkuyu (Dedza Mlunduni).

Other notables are Namalomba for Mangochi South West (DPP), who is President-elect Arthur Peter Mutharika’s spokesperson; Ismail Rizzq Mkumba (Blantyre City Ndirande Malabada-Nyambadwe) of the United Democracy Front (UDF), Noel Lipipa (Blantyre City Chilomoni-Kabula-Nancholi) and Sameer Suleman (Blantyre City Chigumula-BCA-Club Banana) — both representing the DPP.

Old guards that continue to feature in the House include former Cabinet Ministers Joseph Mwanamveka (Chiradzulu Thumbwe/DPP), George Chaponda (Mulanje South West/DPP), Kondwani Nankhumwa (Mulanje Central/DPP) and former Vice-President to Joyce Banda, Khumbo Kachale (2012-2014) representing Freedom Party for Mzimba South West.

Other usual legislators include AFORD for Democracy (AFORD) president, Enock Chakufwa Chihana (Rumphi North Constituency), whose party was in an electoral alliance with the September 16 presidential election winner, DPP as Second Vice-President.

Also back are former Cabinet Ministers Jappie Mhango (Rumphi North/DPP), Vuwa Kaunda (Nkhata Bay Central/DPP), Charles Mchacha (Thyolo Bvumbwe-Masenjere/DPP), Ben Phiri (Thyolo Central (DPP) and Noah Freeman Chimpeni for Nkhata Bay Chintheche representing People’s Joyce Banda’s People’s Party (PP).

Chimpeni served in the Cabinet as Deputy Minister of Health for Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, who lost her Kasungu South East to Golden Msilimba — but together they achieved some milestones that included launch of eradication of cholera by 2030 and strengthening health systems in the face of climate change.

Meanwhile, former Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara has retained her seat representing the MCP for Mzimba North East, while her First Deputy Speaker, Madalitso Kazombo lost in Kasungu East to Felix Nkhoma.

Also back are Richard Chimwendo Banda (Dowa East/MCP); Mary Thom Navicha (Thyolo Thava/DPP); Madalitso Wirima Kambauwa (Kasungu North East/MCP); Monica Chang’anamuno Kasungu North East/MCP); Peter DIMBA (Lilongwe Phirilanjuzi/MCP); Bintony Kutsaira (Lilongwe Msinja North/MCP).

Others include former Agriculture Minister, Samuel Kawale (Dowa North East/MCP); former Foreign Affairs Minister, Nancy Tembo (Lilongwe City Ngwenya/MCP); Jean Mathanga (Chiradzulu Nguludi/DPP); Victor Musowa ( Mulanje Bale/DPP); Susan Dossi (Chikwawa West/independent); Francis Kasaila (Nsanje Central/DPP); Thoko Tembo (Neno North/DPP); Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo (Karonga Central/NDP); and independents Irene Mambala (Balaka Mulunguzi) and Abigail Shariff Bongwe (Zomba Likangala).

Making their debut in the National Assembly include Paulosi Norman Chisale (Ntcheu Central/DPP), who served as former President late Bingu wa Mutharika’s and President-elect’s bodyguard — and he is joined by journalist Tailos Bakili (Mangochi Central/UDF); Felix Njawala (Mwanza Central/UTM); prominent female golfer, Roza Mbilizi (Machinga North/DPP); Kamlepo Kalua’s son, Fred Penanji Kalua (Blantyre City Soche-Zingwangwa/UTM).

Popular music artist, Skeffa Mlongoti Chimoto is also a newly elected legislator representing Nkhotakota Nkhula and is joined by former Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) Regulatory Authority (NGORA) executive director, Edward Chileka-Banda (Lilongwe Mapuyu South/MCP).

Former DPP secretary general Grelzedar Jeffrey has also made it representing the MCP for Nkhotakota Chia. Jeffrey — alongside Nankhumwa, Jappie Mhango and Yusuf Nthenda — renegaded against the DPP when Peter Mutharika tried to replace Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition.

Yusuf Nthenda, who triumphed in 2019 in Mulanje West Constituency beating Patricia Kaliati and another hot contender, John Saini, has gone on to lose to the same Akweni this time around.