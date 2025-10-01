President-elect Mutharika warns those found abusing transition period to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law

* After receiving reports that some government officials are abusing the transition period to push through questionable contracts and payments

* Also alludes to that the government officials are engaging in corrupt practices and carrying out irregular promotions, recruitments and transfers

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ahead of the swearing in as the 7th President of the Republic of Malawi, President-elect Arthur Peter Mutharika indicates that he has received reports that some government officials are abusing the transition period “to push through questionable contracts and payments”.

Through his spokesperson, Shadric Namalomba, the President-elect also alludes to that the government officials are engaging in corrupt practices and carrying out irregular promotions, recruitments and transfers.

“This behaviour not only goes against the principles of patriotism but also violates public trust and breaks the law,” says Namalomba in his statement, adding that Mutharika reiterates his strong warning he made at a press confere held at his Nyambadwe Residence in Blantyre soon after he was declared winner of the September 16 election — “that such actions are unlawful and intolerable”.

“He also sends a clear message to all public servants involved in these illicit activities to cease immediately. Those found involved will be held to the fullest extent of the law.

Namalomba further indicates that Mutharika is assuring Malawians that “any illegal or irregular decisions made during this transition period will be nullified, saying: “His incoming administration remains committed to safeguarding public resources and serving the best interests of every Malawian.”

At the press conference at his Nyambadwe residence, the President-elect threatened to deal with civil servants involved in dubious corrupt practices in the country, stating that the vice is retrogressive to the nation.

“I have my eyes everywhere, and I know that a lot of things are going on in the government by civil servants,” he had said. “Huge payments are being made, money is being transferred, and dubious contracts are being honored. People doing this, including the politicians facilitating it, must stop because it is illegal and criminal.

The President-elect also called upon the public, regardless of political and cultural background, to work together with his administration to ensure that national transformation takes centre stage.

“The challenges before us are real. I believe that with concerted efforts, unity, discipline, and hard work, we can rise above these challenges. We need to work together to ensure that the economy is recovered, food is available, jobs are created, infrastructure is improved, health and education systems are strengthened, and above all, public trust is built.”