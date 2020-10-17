Bagus justifies his continuous defection to ruling parties; To serve better his constituents

By Elijah Phompho

Former Minister in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration, Salim Bagus — who is also Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Central Constituency — says his defection to the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is to serve better the interests of the people in his constituency.

He quashed away assertions that he always defects to the party that forms government, saying he served as an MP of the area the entire period of 1999-2004 during the UDF era and that the only period he switched parties was when he was no longer an MP and that he was doing that depending on the cirmcustances beyond his control.



Bagus defected to the DPP from the UDF during former president Bingu wa Mutharika’s administration but he later joined the People’s Party of former President Joyce Banda when the DPP lost power due Bingu’s death.

He then rejoined the DPP during former president Peter Mutharika’s tenure but later defected to the MCP side before rejoining the DPP up to this time when he has rejoined the MCP.

The former Minister of Industry and Trade said he was at liberty to join any other party despite being in the cabinet of former president Peter Mutharika since he was voted in as an independent Parliamentarian.

Bagus was speaking on Friday at Makande Community Ground in Chikwawa when he was being officially welcomed into the MCP camp, the party he once served as its national organising secretary before joining the DPP prior to the 2019 tripartite elections.

“People of Chikwawa Central voted for me to assist them in the development of the area and not do politics,” he said. “So, what I believe is that government is the master of all development in the country — so why should I not join the party which is on the driving seat.”

Bagus has been officially welcomed back by MCP regional chairperson for the Southern Region, Perter Simbi — who said the MP has returned back to his original roots like the biblical prodigal son.