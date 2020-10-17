Surviving terrible road accident inspires Tyrant Jay to share his testimony in song

By Blessings Kapina, MANA

Lilongwe-based musician, Tyrant Jay (real name is Francis Thera) is set to drop a new single titled ‘Breakthrough’, which is a testimony of his experience when he survived a terrible road accident Namitete Trading Centre a few weeks ago when he was travelling to Mchinji for a church assignment.

Tyrant Jay, who has featured his brother — Ty Godwa and Tarz Prod — said the song seeks to worship and praise God for what He has done in his life, hence the title ‘breakthrough’.

“I have received a number of opportunities starting from last year until today, I have been studying music at Music Crossroads for the past two years and I got an opportunity to travel to Brazil where I stayed for eleven months.

‘’I really thank God for His gift of life. We should not take this for granted.

“The opportunity to travel to Brazil where I learnt a lot of things is also a testimony that I survived the accident to share the talent that God gave me,’’ Jay said.

The Musician said he is preaching the gospel to the people so that they should meditate God’s word day and night in order to grow their faith and fulfil their dreams.

“Joshua I v 8 says this book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth but you shall meditate in it day and night that you may observe to do according to all that is written in it for then you will make your way prosperous, and you will have good success,’’ he quoted the Bible.

The message in the song, he said, would help people to stick to look up to the word of God in life as well as make their dreams and plans come to pass in Jesus Christ.

The single, produced by Black Tunes and Beat made by Big Jay, will premiere on October 18 on Radio2 FM and will be available for download on www, mw-media.net, www.GhettoTunes.com and www. zolamusic.com.