All set for tomorrow’s by-elections for four constituencies and nine wards

* Involving a total of 83 aspiring candidates, of which 61 are male, 22 female, 5 belonging in the youth category and 1 in persons living with disability

* The four Parliamentary Constituencies involved in the by-elections are Nkhotakota Liwaladzi; Dedza Mtakataka; Blantyre West; and Rumphi Central

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is set to conduct tomorrow’s by-elections involving four constituencies for Parliamentary seat and nine wards for councils.

It has attracted a total of 83 aspiring candidates — of which 61 are male, 22 female, 5 belonging in the youth category (those less than 35 years of age on the day of February 21 2026) and 1 in the persons living with disability category.

MEC received and dispatched all ballot papers to all constituencies and wards where the by-elections will take place whose pre-inspection have been conducted today from 09h00am where all contesting political parties and independent candidates were invited to send their representatives to monitor the exercise at a polling station where they are assigned to work on the polling day.

During the pre-inspection exercise, the presiding officers were to open all boxes received to check if the materials are correct and in right aquantities and immediately after, there was training for polling staff and the representatives, accredited observers and the media.

The four Parliamentary Constituencies involved in the by-elections are Nkhotakota Liwaladzi; Dedza Mtakataka; Blantyre West; and Rumphi Central, while the Wards are Ighembe, Luwinga, Linthembwe, Chilobwe in Lilongwe, Msitu, Mikongo, Chanda, Chirunga and Muonekera.

Nkhotakota Liwaladzi Constituency has six Parliamentary candidates; Thokozire Lunji of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Pascal Alfred Chitundu of the PDP and independents Zelita Tankhulenji Banda, Alexander Billy Chaziya, Overstone Frank Kondowe and Aisha Silver.

Dedza Mtakataka has five; Nancy Stella Kaendera Maluza (DPP), Patrick Siyabonga Bandawe of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and independents Hyacinta Palingana Chikaonda, Davie Kupempha and Charles John Sandram.

Blantyre West has 10; Annie Exildah Kazembe of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), Dexton Mphatso Gunsalu (DPP), Turnson Kaliza (PPM), and independents Mavuto Mapongo Gulo, Stella Tinenenji Jamu, Nicholas Kachingwe, Turnson Kaliza, Jason Isaac Kaneka, Vinniey Kumitete, Lista Masamba and Dija Margret Mussa.

Rumphi Central has five; Moir Walita Mkandawire (DPP), Paul Nyirenda (AFORD), Matthews Chinombo Mtumbuka (UTM), Licy Nkosi Kamwendo (independent) and McDowel Aaron Chidumba Mkandawire (MCP).

In Local Government by-elections, Ighembe Ward, in Karonga Songwe Constituency has eight; Adrian Masimbi (DPP), Benedicto Kaonga (AFORD), Thumbiko Kaonga (UTM), Moshi Fundi (PP), Teleza Kaminyowe (NDP), Magret Mwakalinga (MRP), Cheyo Nyasi (PETRA) and Ephraim Mvula (MCP).

Luwinga Ward (Mzuzu City North) has seven; Thomas Kaunda (DPP) Pachalo Fwasani Nyoni (AFORD), Elines Judith Sakala (PP), Clavel Dapalapa Mhango (Odya Zake), Arthur Multher Symon Mkumbwa (MCP) and independents Wanangwa Wilson Kumwenda, Mafunase Mphepo.

Linthembwe Ward (Dowa Ngala) has seven; Gideon Chiwasa (DPP), Racheal Meke (MCP) and five independents, Blessings Steven Chaguza, Brian Khumbeni, Emily Mwale, Richard Nkhata and Nephtary Zikamera. ZIKAMERA M Independent

Chilobwe Ward (Lilongwe Chilobwe) has four; Saili Gwede (DPP), Davie Kamwendo (MCP) and independents Gradwel Samuel Chiwaya and Zindo Mavuto Ndembo.

Msitu Ward (Mchinji South) has six; John Levison Mkuleza (DPP), Soft Zidoni Banda (UTM), Louis Masanjula (MCP), independents Spesha Jasten Fungulani, Artson Arthur Kambalanje and Benjamin Palliani.

Mikongo Ward (Mangochi North East) has six; Arthur M’dala Kunje (DPP), Ruth Makwinja (UDF), independents Aisha Chikoloni, Lackson Mustafa Jagaji, James Royidi and Lackson Simba.

Chanda Ward (Zomba Chikomwe) has six; William Muthipa (DPP), Timothy Raphael Makaitsa (UTM), Jailoss Brown (MCP), independents Stephano Amosi, Bonnex Chingwalu, and Christopher Nankwenya.

Chirunga Ward (Zomba City North) has six; Chikhulupiliro Jimu (DPP), Edward Chingani (AFORD), Christopher Kriss Chakah (UTM), Farida Karah (UDF), independents Benson Bulla, Chisomo Harry Lemani, and Hudson Divaison Mwangalika.

Muonekera Ward (Thyolo Goliati) has six; George Molesi (DPP) and five independents, Isaac Chiseko, Goliath Nsulupi Chisowa, Peter Lingani, Stanford Mukiwa and Foster Tobias.

Meanwhile, MEC will also be expected to conduct by-elections soon in Machinga Mikoko Constituency following the passing of MP Jaffalie Mussa, who died on February 27 representing the DPP in the National Assembly.

The late Jaffalie Mussa, who was serving his third term as a legislator — having first entered Parliament in 1999 and earning re-election in 2004 — also once served as Minister of Sports as well as Local Government & Rural Development.