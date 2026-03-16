Renowned Poet Yankho Seunda unveils themes for his upcoming ‘At 35’ poetry album

Over the years, Poet Seunda has built a strong reputation in Malawi’s creative sector

* That include gender-based violence, love, governance, mental health, culture, family, nature, business, and lifestyle

* Among other socially and culturally relevant reflections on contemporary human experiences

* As ticket sales open to the public for the album launch set for the evening of Saturday, August 1, 2026 at Apollo Auditorium in Blantyre

By Duncan Mlanjira

Well ahead of the planned launch of his poetry album, ‘At 35’, in August this year, respected Malawian poet, Yankho Seunda, has unveiled its themes that will explore a wide range of socially and culturally relevant reflections.

A press statement from his launch managers indicates that the poetry collection will explore relevant themes on contemporary human experiences that include gender-based violence, love, governance, mental health, culture, family, nature, business, and lifestyle, among other reflections.

The organisers indicate that the poetry album launch is scheduled for the evening of Saturday, August 1, 2026 at Apollo Auditorium in Blantyre, whose standard tickets are open to the public for sale currently at MK20,000 — with only 100 tickets available in the first release phase.

Additional ticket categories are expected to be introduced later, which will carry higher prices, say the organisers, while encouraging poetry enthusiasts “to secure their tickets early as the first phase is being offered on a first-come, first-served basis”.

“The event is also open to sponsorship and collaboration opportunities, with organisations and partners invited to support the initiative as it seeks to celebrate poetry, culture, and social reflection.

“In the lead-up to the launch, audiences can expect a series of promotional poetry releases from the album, with individual pieces set to be unveiled gradually in the coming weeks.”

The organisers add that the releases “will give audiences a preview of a body of work designed to provoke thought, inspire conversation, and highlight the power of spoken word — poetry”.

Over the years, Poet Seunda has built a strong reputation in Malawi’s creative sector, performing for institutions such as the Malawi Revenue Authority, Old Mutual Malawi, Limbe Rotary Club, General Alliance Insurance, the Ministry of Tourism, among others for their high profile events

He is also the founder of the Vilipanganga Poetry Movement, one of Malawi’s largest poetry platforms, which has hosted more than 400 poetry events over the past decade while supporting emerging poets and expanding the country’s creative arts community.

“We live in a time when social issues are often fast to kill us before we identify and act on creative ways to healthily combat them and progress as a people and the nation at large and my project tackles these matters creatively,” Seunda is quoted as saying.