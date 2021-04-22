Airtel Malawi Plc introduces no-validity data bundle ‘PaNet NoVa’ as it slashes data prices

* New rates immediately available by dialing *301# or using the My Airtel mobile App

By Duncan Mlanjira

Airtel Malawi Plc has introduced a no-validity data bundle named ‘PaNet NoVa’, for 1GB which will offer Airtel customers more freedom to surf the internet at their leisure.



Effective today (April 22) Airtel has also revised the prices and volumes for some daily, weekly, and monthly data bundles and are immediately available by dialing *301# or using the My Airtel mobile App.

This has been announced as the company rolled out the reduction of data prices which was announced by Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) as directed by the Ministry of Information to engage the mobile network operators to review and revise the current data prices.

The price reduction is more especially the lower volume bundles which are commonly used by the majority of internet users in the country.

The new PaNet Nova 1GB bundle with no validity is at K3,500 while the reduced data rates are:

* 1GB daily from K1,800 to K1,500;

* 1GB weekly (7 days) from K2,500 to K2,000;

* 1.2GB monthly (30 days) from K3,500 to K2,400;

* 2GB monthly from K5,000 to K4,000; while

* 3.5GB monthly remains at K7,000 as well as 350MB weekly at K1,000.

This follows the massive campaign, dubbed ‘Data Must Fall’, that appealed for mobile phone service providers to reduce data cost which Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako also enhanced by asking the mobile operators to consider not putting expiry dates for bundles — saying consumers need to be left to plan on when to use their bundles.

“Airtel Malawi Plc is constantly looking at new ways to create value for customer,” it says in a statement issued by Norah Chavula-Chirwa — Airtel’s PR, Corporate Communications & CSR Manager.

“The Company has continued to invest in the country’s 4G network which now covers over 65% of the country providing more convenience and freedom for over 5 million Airtel Malawi customers.”

The statement quotes Airtel Malawi Managing Director, Charles Kamoto as saying: “At Airtel Malawi, we strive to offer our customers the best service with the best products for the best value.

“This second revision of our data prices is evidence of our commitment to meet our customers’ needs. The ‘PaNet NoVa’ bundle is a fantastic new offering, suitable for customers who prefer convenience and flexibility.”

On March 11, 2021, Airtel Malawi Plc also introduced a new ‘Kugulula’ voice calling rate, which is enabling Airtel Malawi prepaid customers to call any network at any time at a guaranteed flat rate of only K30 per minute.

The Airtel ‘Kugulula’ rate at K30 per minute translates to 50 tambala per second and work at all times of the day regardless of location within Malawi.

Customers who opt in for Airtel ‘Kugulula’ also enjoy the additional night calling benefit for Airtel-to-Airtel calls at flat rate of only K5 per minute (approximately 8 tambala per second) from 10:00pm to 5:59am.

To use Airtel ‘Kugulula’ calling rate, customers simply dial *265# to subscribe or unsubscribe.

On March 1, Airtel also introduced a service of which customers are now instantly redeeming KhetheKhethe airtime royalty bonus when they make a call, buy a bundle or use internet worth K1,000 and above.

The past bonus reclaim system was through customers dialing *600# on the 14th of every month.

The KhetheKhethe service is now more convenient and comes with more rewards to customers on any day of the month that they transact.

After buying airtime or data of K1,000 and above (in multiples of K1,000), the customers get a notification SMS that they have received their instant bonus.

The details are using airtime to browse the Internet (data bonus of 100MB valid for a day); buying a data bundle (data bonus of 100MB valid for a day); using airtime to make a call (coming with a voice bonus of 5 minutes Airtel to Airtel) and buying a voice bundle (also with voice bonus of 5 minutes Airtel to Airtel)

All should be worth K1,000 and above (in multiples of K1,000) and to check one’s ‘Khethekhethe’ balance, dial *137#.

Headquartered in Lilongwe, Airtel Malawi Plc is the country’s leading mobile service provider offering 4G/LTE, 2G and 3G wireless networks and and high speed flat broadband internet services.

Airtel Malawi also offers the largest mobile commerce service in the country through Airtel Money which was launched in Malawi in February 2011.

Airtel Malawi is a subsidiary of Airtel Africa Plc — a Pan-African telecommunications company with operations in 14 countries across Africa.