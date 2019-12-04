ACB arrests former Lilongwe City mayor Bikoko over land issues

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested former Lilongwe City mayor Desmond Bikoko over his alleged involvement in land issues.

Reports say Bikoko was summoned to ACB offices in Lilongwe and he obliged and whilst there the ACB, who had obtained an arrest warrant from the courts on Tuesday, arrested him.

The sources say some more officials from Lilongwe City Council are expected to be arrested by the ACB over the same land issues.

Details of the case are yet to be released by the ACB.

However, other sources say the arrest comes after the public expressed concerns at the was some prime land in the Capital City has been sold to businesspersons of Asian origin.

This also comes after the controversy that part of the land belonging to to Livimbo School was sold to a Malawian of Asian origin, an allegation that was refuted by Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Symon Vuwa Kaunda.

In January, Bikoko quit frontline politics after he withdrew from representing the DPP in the primary elections for Zomba Malosa Parliamentary seat, though sources said he did so after he was frustrated by some party officials who preferred another candidate.