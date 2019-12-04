Mugabe owned just vintage cars and little else – Lawyer clarifies

By MSN News

Barely hours after government officially released list of properties owned by former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, his lawyer reacted to the report dismissing large portions of the government list.

According to lawyer Terrence Hussein the late president did not own any of the properties listed as being part of his estate, he admitted however that his client owned vintage cars.

The state-owned Herald on Tuesday published an article that said Mugabe left behind $10m in cash and several properties. The report added that a will had not be found yet. Lawyer Hussein said none of the properties listed were in Mugabe’s name.