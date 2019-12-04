Chazama replaces Chimango Chirwa as Ambassador to Ethiopia and AU

By Duncan Mlanjira

Former Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Cecilia Chazama, has been appointed by President Arthur Peter Mutharika as the Malawi Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union (AU) to replace Chimango Chirwa, who has been recalled to take up a position in the public service.

Meanwhile, Khwauli Msiska has been appointed as Malawi High Commissioner to South Africa, both diplomatic appointments subject to confirmation by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament, as announced by Chief Secretary to the government, Lloyd Muhara in a statement.

Khwauli will take up the post in Pretoria to replace, Gloria Bamusi, who was acting.

Chazama lost her seat as Member of Parliament for Blantyre North East representing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the May 21 tripartite elections.

Chazama, who is the DPP director of women, lost to independent candidate Fidson Chisesele, whom she had triumphed over in the 2014 elections.

Meanwhile, President Mutharika appointed Mzati Nkolokosa as Director of Information in the Ministry of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology.

A letter signed by Muhara says Nkolokosa’s appointment is with effect from 15th November, 2019.

A seasoned journalist and communications specialist, the 43-year-old Nkolokosa is expected to lead a team that oversees various government communications, including online and social media, audio visual, press and publications and also critically, provide technical, operational and policy advice to the Ministry and Government on Public Information, Media and Communication issues.

Nkolokosa is coming from EGENCO where he worked as a Business Development Officer in the Division of Planning and Development.

Prior to joining EGENCO, Nkolokosa worked in senior positions at Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC). He started his career at Nation Publications Limited where he established himself as a distinguished feature writer.

In addition to being a journalist, Nkolokosa is also a writer and a psychologist.

Apart from his day time jobs, he has been Adjunct Faculty at Chancellor College where he taught literature and journalism at Malawi Polytechnic and while at at College of Medicine he taught psychology.

He is author of one book and three journal articles.