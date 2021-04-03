157,581 people have now received doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Chakwera launched the vaccination on March 11

* COVID-19 vaccination services are available during this Easter holidays in all Government and CHAM facilities

* Eight new COVID-19 cases recorded in past 24 hours; 103 new recoveries and one new death

* Friday marked the country’s first reported three cases of COVID-19 on April 2, 2020

By Duncan Mlanjira

Saturday’s COVID-19 situation report from the presidential taskforce indicates that cumulatively 157,581 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered in the country since its roll out by President Lazarus Chakwera on March 11 of which 2,780 people got their jab in the past 24 hours.

In her Saturday’s situation report co-chairperson of the presidential taskforce, Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda says the COVID-19 vaccination services are available during this Easter holidays in all Government and CHAM facilities.

She also reported that Lilongwe residents can access additional vaccination services at Gateway Mall and Game Complex that will remain open the entire Easter holiday and that for any questions or clarifications, the public can call toll free number 929.

She also reminded the public that country reported its first three COVID-19 cases on April 2 last year, and currently it’s at a cumulative number of 33,647, including 1,120 deaths at case fatality rate of 3.33%.

The total number of active cases is at 1,800 while cumulatively, 30,593 cases have now recovered at a recovery rate of 90.9%.

In the past 24 hours, there were eight new COVID-19 cases, 103 new recoveries and one new related death from Blantyre District.

In the past 24 hours, two cases were hospitalised while two were discharged bring a total of 29 active cases that are in admissions —11 in Lilongwe, 10 in Blantyre, two each in Salima and Mchinji, and one each in Zomba, Mangochi, Karonga, and Thyolo Districts.

From the 284 COVID-19 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the positivity rate was at 2.8%.

In her report, Kandodo Chiponda said said it has been a challenging year since the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the country, saying the disease has affected all aspects of people’s lives.

“Our health system was stretched due to increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and it is worthwhile to note that the health system has withstood the pressure as we are fighting the COVID-19,” she said.

“Let me take this opportunity to appreciate the good work that our healthcare workers are doing in fighting this pandemic. Indeed, our healthcare workers has demonstrated high level dedication and commitment as they are discharging their duties.

“A year on and counting, we need to self-reflect and consider how best we can support each other to help to reduce the further spread of COVID-19 in our country.”

She took cognizance that mass gatherings such as markets, public transport, workplaces, bars, family gatherings, group sports, churches and funeral ceremonies are acting as super spreaders of the disease.

“I should point it out that the more people interact and the longer the interaction lasts, the higher the risk of spreading COVID-19. The higher the level of community transmission in an area, the higher the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“Since we are still experiencing community transmission, the risk of COVID-19 rapidly spreading is very high. This is the time for us to seriously consider re-strategizing our day to day lives and only make decisions that help to reduce the spread of the virus in our midst.

“We all need to treat everyone that we meet or interact with as a potential carrier of the virus and therefore need to strictly follow all the preventive measures wholesomely.

“The fight against COVID-19 requires that everyone be involved,” she said, adding that those that been confirmed COVID-19 positive and contacts of the confirmed cases to strictly follow isolation and quarantine rules respectively to stop the further spread of the virus to the family members, work mates and the community at large.

“If everyone plays a role by adhering to the preventive and containment measures, we can win the fight, with emphasis ion the need to adjust our way of life in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

She reminded people to continue following preventive measures as daily routine, such as:

* frequent hand washing with soap

* proper wearing of mask

* avoiding over-crowded places

* practicing cough and sneeze etiquette

* staying home if one has flu like symptoms

* decontaminate commonly touched surfaces