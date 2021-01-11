Youths in Mwanza empowered with technical education

Senior Chief Nthache (right) appreciate a plumbing project the students are supposed to work from

By Brian Wasili, MANA

Hope of the Poor, a local non-governmental organisation (NGO) comprising young men and women who were raised in Mwanza, has provided bursary to 10 needy students to enable them attain technical and vocational education at Nankhudwe Community Skills Development Centre in the district.

Speaking during the launch of the bursary scheme at the college on Saturday, Hope for the Poor’s general secretary, Bernard Mbalati — a lawyer by profession — said they decided to provide support to the students after realising the significance of education to the youths future economic livelihood.

“Once the youth are equipped with various technical skills, they will play a vital role to develop their areas and the country as a whole,” he said.

He added that similar support has also been provided to needy students in technical colleges in districts of Machinga, Karonga and Rumphi and it is expected to be expanded to the rest of the country.

A beneficiary of the bursary, Florence Payindani — who is studying plumbing at the college — applauded the organisation for the support, describing it as a rare opportunity.

“I chose plumbing so that I play a role in solving water challenges which people in this area are facing and also employ my fellow youths,” Payindani said.

Apart from the bursary, the students are also provided with learning materials as well as work suits, among other materials by Hope for the Poor.

It is expected that once the beneficiaries finish their six-month training, they will be given start-up tools for their work by the NGO.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Nthache commended Hope for the Poor for the bursary, saying the beneficiaries couldn’t afford to pay fees due to financial constraints at their households.

“I am grateful that the students have been provided with this support so that they will finish their education and employ others in my area,” said Nthache.

He, therefore, urged other organisations to emulate the example set by Hope of the Poor to support the youth in his area so that they continue with their education.

Nankhudwe Community Skills Development Centre, which was opened in 2020, provides technical skills in bricklaying, plumbing, carpentry and joinery to about 100 youths from areas surrounding Senior Chief Nthache in Mwanza.