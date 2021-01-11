Red Lions back on top of TNM Super League; Last week’s leaders Civil Service pushed to 3rd

The Lions of Cobbe Barracks in Zomba

* Silver move to 2nd place from 3rd last few weeks

* TN Stars up one step to 4th

* Ekwendeni Hammers up one step to 6th

* Wanderers pushed from 10th to 11th

* 154 goals, five hat-tricks scored

* Top scorer Red Lions’ Royal Bokosi with 6 goals

Analysis By Duncan Mlanjira

Following their 2-1 win over fellow soldiers, Kamuzu Barracks last Saturday, Red Lions have reclaimed the TNM Super League top spot they were ejected from a fortnight ago to lead with 17 points, just one ahead of second-placed Silver Strikers.

The Zomba-based Red Lions, who have come back into the top flight league after a year in the second tier Premier Division, beat Lilongwe-based Kamuzu Barracks (KB) with goals from Ronald Pangani and an OG from Sam Chibvunde while KB hit back through Zeliat Nkhoma.

Silver Strikers, who maintained third placed in the past three weeks, have now moved to second place after their emphatic 5-1 win over Mzuzu-based 13th-placed Moyale Barracks with goals from Staine Davie (2), Maxwell Gasten (2) and Duncan Nyoni.

Silver have 16 points from 8 games of five wins, one draw and two losses while at 17 points the leaders have played eight games of five wins, two draws and one loss.

Civil Service FC, who drew 1-1 with Moyale on Sunday, have thus been pushed to third place with 15 points from seven games of four wins, three draws and they are yet to register a loss.

A team yet to register a draw, Kasungu-based TN Stars are on 4th position — up from 5th — also with 15 points from eight games of five wins and three losses while Ntopwa FC beat visiting Karonga United 1-0 to move to 5th place from 6th.

The 6th place has now be claimed by Ekwendeni Hammers, who beat Mzuzu Warriors 3-0 with goals fromJoseph Mbewe (2) and Clever Kaira, to move from 7th place with 13 points from seven games of four wins, one draw and two losses.

Champions Nyasa Big Bullets, despite the strong 3-0 win (Peter Banda (2), Zicco Mkanda) over visiting Kamuzu Barracks — who scored their consolation through Gregory Nachipo — are still 8th with 11 points from six games of three wins, two draws and one loss.

But their age-old rivals, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers lost 0-2 from visiting Karonga United to be pushed from 10th position to 11th.

The Nomads have a meager six points from as much games of a single win, three draws and two losses. Their first loss was against Mafco three weekends ago.

In the dreaded relegation zone are Mzuzu Warriors on 14th with five points; Tigers FC on 15th with four points and Chitipa United on 16th with just one points from seven games of no win one draw and six losses.

Meanwhile, 154 goals scored have so far been scored that included five hat-tricks from Red Lions’ Royal Bokosi, Clever Kaira (Ekwendeni Hammers), Potipher Likoswe (Ntopwa FC), Maxwell Gasten (Silver Strikers) and Chifuniro Mpinganjira (Blue Eagles).

Bokosi, with six goals to his name, lead the chase for the Golden Boot with one goal ahead of fellow hat-trick scorer — Silver’s Gasten who has five.

Silver Strikers are the highest scoring team with 20 goals and two of their players Patrick Macheso and Staine Davie have scored four goals each together with Hendricks Misinde (Ntopwa FC), Peter Kasonga (Mafco FC) and hat-trick scorer Clever Kaira (Ekwendeni).

Moyale have conceded the highest number of goals (17) while 186 cards have been splashed by the men in black (8 red and 178 yellow).

Matthews Simbeyi (Red Lions) have been red carded twice while Tigers, Blue Eagles, Mafco, Kamuzu Barracks, Moyale and Mzuzu Warriors have had their players red carded.

Red Lions, with 17 yellow cards and 2 red cards, have the most cards.

This weekend’s full fixtures:

Friday, January 15

* Blue Eagles v Silver Strikers @ Nankhaka

* Chitipa United v Ekwendeni Hammers @ Karonga Stadium

* Mafco FC v TN Stars @ Civo Stadium

Saturday, January 16

* Karonga United v Ekwendeni Hammers @ Karonga Stadium

* Civil Service FC v Red Lions @ Civo Stadium

* Nyasa Big Bullets v Ntopwa FC @ Kamuzu Stadium

Sunday, January 17

* Blue Eagles v Red Lions @ Nankhaka

* Chitipa United v Moyale @ Karonga Stadium

* TN Stars v Kamuzu Barracks @ Kasungu Stadium

* Be Forward Wanderers v Tigers F.C @ Kamuzu Stadium

Last weekend’s full results:

* Mzuzu Warriors 0 Ekwendeni Hammers 3 (Joseph Mbewe (2), Clever Kaira)

* Red Lions 2 (Ronald Pangani, Sam Chibvunde (O.G) Kamuzu Barracks 1 (Zeliat Nkhoma)

* Be Forward Wanderers 0 Karonga United 2 (Sheriff Shamama (2)

* Blue Eagles 4 (Paul Master, Chifuniro Mpinganjira (3) Chitipa United 0

* Silver Strikers 5 (Staine Davie (2), Maxwell Gasten (2) Duncan Nyoni) Moyale 1

* TN Stars 1 (Chiletso Zoya) Chitipa United 0

* Nyasa Big Bullets 3 (Peter Banda (2), Zicco Mkanda) Kamuzu Barracks 1 (Gregory Nachipo)

* Ntopwa FC 1 (Clement Ng’ombe) Karonga United 0

* Civil Service FC 1 (Ranken Mwale) Moyale 1 (Gastin Simkonda)