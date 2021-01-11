Business woman constructs house for underprivileged Ntchisi widow

The house also adds beauty to the village

By Pauline Kaude, MANA

Christina Chesa, a widow from Kachigubu Village in Traditional Authority Kalumo’s area in Ntchisi District is all smiles after receiving a New Year and of course lifetime present — a modern house which has been constructed by Martha Mahowe Phiri, a business woman at Mponela Trading Centre in Dowa District.

During the handover ceremony of the house over the weekend, Chesa who is blind could not hide her excitement, describing the house as a miracle and something she never dreamt of in all her life.

“I am speechless, never in my life did I ever thought I could own a house roofed with iron sheets, let alone a decent one — but here I am receiving such a beautiful and modern house, I am really thankful,” she said.

Chesa, who lost her husband some years ago and has six children, three of whom are married, goes around asking for alms at Mponela Trading Centre with one of her daughters as a guide, that is where she first met the benevolent businessman, Martha Mahowe Phiri.

Phiri said she was compelled to construct her the house, worth K3.5 million, after learning that the house she was living in was dilapidated.

“She used to come to my shop with one of her daughters as a guide and upon interviewing her, I decided to visit her home and I was shocked to see how dilapidated the house was.

“Initially, before visiting the home, I was thinking that it would just need to be renovated it but I changed my decision upon seeing the bad condition it was in,” she said.

Apart from the house, Phiri also donated a mattress and some beddings, clothes, groceries and kitchen utensils for the family.

Phiri’s lifetime gift was applauded by Village Headman Kachigubu, saying it was encouraging and worth emulating.

“This lady is from Mzimba District and does her business at Mponela but she has decided to assist this woman from Ntchisi,” said the chief. “Not many people can do this and we are really grateful for this gesture.”

A representative of the District Commissioner for Ntchisi, Maria Soko appealed to other well wishers to emulate the example set by Phiri.

During the ceremony, members of Tithandizane Women Group from Mponela, in which Phiri is a member, also donated groceries and wrappers to other needy mothers in the village.