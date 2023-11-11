Wydad coach Ramzi describes encounter against Sundowns in African Football League as ‘football against football

Coach Adil Ramzi

* The North vs South clash between the two African football giants

* Like many fixtures on the African football calendar, their clash has grown into being one of the most anticipated clashes

Maravi Express

Coach for Moroccan side, Wydad Athletic Club, Adil Ramzi believes playing against Mamelodi Sundowns is an enjoyable experience for him.

A former footballer himself with a growing coaching profile, Ramzi told the media ahead of Sunday’s encounter the African Football League that he believes in “playing football” as that was what people enjoy watching, which is exactly what his opponents are known for.

Going into the fixture with the 2-1 lead, the Wydad coach was asked on whether he would protect the lead with a more defensive approach, or continue with the impressive style of play seen in Casablanca last weekend.

“For the first time, I feel that football is playing against football. I like to play football and the Sundowns coach is the same. I have a lot of respect for him,” Ramzi said.

This North vs South clash between the two sides, like many fixtures on the African football calendar has grown into being one of the most anticipated clashes in African football.

What will still linger at the back of Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena’s mind is the CAF Champions League semi-final heart-break suffered at the hands of Wydad last season at the very same stadium.

However, with the backing of the highly vocal sea of yellow fans expected on Sunday, high octane football entertainment can be expected that kicks off is at 15h00 CAT (13h00 GMT).

Both Wydad and Sundowns play an attractive to the eye type of football, with similar styles of play of ball retention and intricate passing styles.

Going into the clash with a 2-1 deficit, Mokwena’s side face the dilemma of going for an all-out attack that opens them up to being hit on the break or play their usual passing game and patiently carve the Wydad defense open.

Mokwena, who continues earning rave reviews across the continent for his tactical acumen says the style of play of his side remains unchanged and is a result of the standard that they have set for themselves of accompanying good football with results.

“Sometimes, there is this feeling that I get that when we play well and we don’t win, people are very quick to forget the result and focus on the performance.

“When we win, but we don’t play well, people are very quick to forget the result and focus the performance and that’s the pressure at Mamelodi Sundowns — it only comes because we’ve set the expectation that we can play well and win.

“We’ve shown that we are capable of doing that so it’s our own fault sometimes that we are under pressure, not only to win but to play well and win,” Mokwena said.

Stats

* Mamelodi have won just one of their last six encounters against Wydad Casablanca (D4 L1), scoring just four goals, and conceding twice in each of the last two games (D1 L1).

* Having won the first leg (2-1), Wydad Casablanca are looking to win consecutive matches against Mamelodi Sundowns for the first time since April 2019.

* Mamelodi Sundowns have never lost a home match against Wydad Casablanca, alternating between a win and a draw in their six such games against the Moroccan side (W3 D3).

* The last two matches between Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca have seen an average of 3.5 goals per game (2-1 in the first leg and 2-2 in the CAF Champions League in May), after the first 11 games between the two sides saw an average of just 1.2 (13 goals in total).

* Mamelodi Sundowns are unbeaten in their last 24 home matches in all competitions (W20 D4), keeping clean sheets in five of their last seven such games.

* Wydad Casablanca have won seven of their last eight matches in all competitions (L1), while their sole defeat did come away from home – in the second leg of their semi-final against ES Tunis (1-0) in the African Football League (progressed to the final on penalties).

* Wydad Casablanca are the only team in the inaugural African Football League to name an unchanged side (in the first leg against Mamelodi Sundowns). Indeed they’ve made just four changes to their starting eleven across their five games (0.8 per game), with only TP Mazembe making fewer changes per game in the competition this season (0.5 – 1/2).

* There have been just six goals in Mamelodi Sudowns’ five matches in the African Football League (half of which came in the first leg against Wydad Casablanca) — only Petro de Luanda’s games have seen fewer goals per game (1 – 2/2) in the competition than the South African finalists (1.2).

* Mamelodi Sundowns’ Teboho Mokoena had four shots in the first leg against Wydad Casablanca, twice as many as any other player. Indeed, he has attempted nine shots (three on target) overall in the African Football League, the most of any player without scoring.

* Wydad Casablanca’s Yahya Attiat-Allah has created 11 chances for his teammates, at least four more than any other player in the African Football League this season – he’s also played the most passes into the box in the competition (34).

* Mamelodi Sundowns have scored 100% of their goals (4/4) in the African Football League in the second half of games, netting more second half goals than any other team in the competition, while both goals Wydad Casablanca have conceded came in the second half.